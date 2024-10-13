Luca and Christina Hänni became parents to a daughter in summer 2024 IMAGO/Bildagentur Monn

Christina and Luca Hänni became parents for the first time in the summer. Now they both want to go back to work. They are therefore looking for a nanny to look after their four-month-old daughter.

Jenny Keller

No time? blue News summarizes for you Luca is already traveling a lot for work, and Christina wants to go back to work after her maternity leave.

Christina's work from home is proving more difficult than expected with the baby.

The couple are therefore looking for a nanny to provide additional family care.

Despite the stress, the couple took time for their first vacation as a family. Show more

Christina and Luca Hänni became parents for the first time in the summer and have been enjoying their family happiness ever since. But now they are facing a new challenge: they both want to go back to work, but this is proving difficult with a four-month-old baby.

Christina would like support in everyday life so that she can return to work, while Luca is busy with numerous professional projects outside the home.

Call from a potential nanny

Just as the couple are recording a new episode of their podcast "Don't worry be Hänni", Luca's cell phone suddenly rings - it's a call from a potential nanny. The couple have actually been looking for a while, but haven't found anything yet.

Christina, a professional dancer on "Let's Dance", says: "I realize it's getting really difficult." Many people think that working from home with a baby would be easy, but the reality is different.

You can't do without external care in the long term

"As long as the child is here and I'm here, I don't get anything done." That's why she would be happy to have additional family support: "That would be so cool if it worked."

At the moment, they use Luca's day off so that Christina can work: "Then I put the little one in your hand and say: 'Please, let me do everything really quickly'." However, this is not a long-term solution, which is why they both need help: Someone to give them a helping hand.

Despite the challenges, Christina and Luca recently took some time out and went on their first family vacation. Luca raves: "It was really nice. Relaxing, good food, good drinks." Christina was also able to relax a little, treating herself to a massage and quiet moments. A successful vacation that the couple obviously desperately needed.

