Clint Eastwood and Christina Sandera had been a couple since 2014 - now she has died at the age of 61. imago/UPI Photo

She had been by his side for ten years: Christina Sandera is dead. Actor Clint Eastwood announced this in a statement, the cause of death is not known.

Christina Sandera, the partner of Clint Eastwood (94), has died at the age of 61. This was announced by the acting icon herself, as reported by the "Hollywood Reporter".

"Christina was a kind, caring woman and I will miss her dearly," Eastwood wrote in a statement. The director did not provide any further information on the cause of death. Sandera and Eastwood had been a couple for ten years and placed great importance on privacy in their relationship - they kept it out of the public eye for the most part.

Eastwood has a total of eight children

They met in 2014, when Christina Sandera was a host at Eastwood's hotel and restaurant "Mission Ranch" in California. Since then, she has only occasionally accompanied her loved one to public events, such as to the 2015 Oscars, when "American Sniper" was nominated. The couple appeared on the red carpet in 2016 for "Sully", in 2018 for "The 15:17 to Paris" and in 2019 for "Richard Jewell".

Eastwood was married twice before his relationship with Sandera: he married model Maggie Johnson in 1953, they divorced in 1984, and he was married to news anchor Dina Ruiz from 1996 to 2014.

Clint Eastwood has a total of eight children: his six daughters are Laurie (69), Kimber Lynn (60), Alison (52), Kathryn (38), Francesca (30) and Morgan (27). The legendary western actor also has two sons in Kyle (56) and Scott Eastwood (38).

