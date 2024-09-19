Hazel Brugger is on tour with her new show. (archive picture) Keystone/EPA/SASCHA STEINBACH

For the first time in a year, Swiss comedian Hazel Brugger has performed her new stage program for the preview in Bern and generously dished out wicked punchlines.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Hazel Brugger tested her new solo "Immer noch wach" in Bern, performing in a deeply relaxed manner and humorously addressing topics such as skin rashes and her family life.

She has recently been criticized in the press as "no longer funny", as she is increasingly addressing serious topics such as her house building and #MeToo allegations.

Despite criticism, Brugger proved her sharp tongue in her new program by incorporating politicians such as Alice Weidel into satirical role plays. Show more

Hazel Brugger tested her new solo "Immer noch wach" at a public trial run at the Bierhübeli in Bern, which will premiere in a month's time.

According to the newspapers, all dates are now sold out for several months in Germany, Austria and Switzerland. According to the Tages-Anzeiger, Brugger was deeply relaxed and made jokes with the right punchlines on all kinds of topics: Skin rash or even her two children, because of whom she had now moved to the country. "I thought to myself, why should my children have more opportunities than I had at their age," said the comedian. Or about friends who are still dating while she has been in a steady relationship for over ten years. Once, a friend allowed her to swipe through her dating profile. "That was mega funny for me because it was just photos of men who had caught a fish."

Press last - Brugger is no longer funny

According to Tamedia, one thing in particular has been written about Hazel Brugger in the press and in commentaries recently: she is no longer funny. The Swiss stand-up comedian, now the mother of two small children, is said to be staid, harmless - and has mutated into a moralistic activist under the thumb of her German husband.

In fact, Brugger has recently given some people cause to no longer find her funny, according to the newspapers. Although this was entirely intentional - given the serious issues that were suddenly important to the now 30-year-old comedian. For example, when she recently used her house building dispute to make some money thanks to advertising during her podcast and between Instagram posts about the building defects. Or when she and her husband Thomas Spitzer recently made #MeToo allegations against German comedian Luke Mockridge, who was never convicted - but lost his TV show a few days ago because of jokes about the disabled during the Paralympics.

The maliciousness of the jokes is still there

However, according to Tamedia, Brugger could no longer be accused of a lack of malice at her preview in Bern. On the contrary. Bierhüblich laughed when she said that her new place of residence was like the German version of Sissach BL: The village is so remote, she said, that Swiss students spend their Erasmus studies there building wells.

Anyone who thinks that Hazel Brugger has lost some of her sparkling wit in the face of the village and children was able to see proof to the contrary. To celebrate the day, she also took the mickey out of AfD politician Alice Weidel, who has her second home in Switzerland and whom Brugger had already met a few years ago at an AfD party conference. At the time, she was a reporter for the "heute-show". In her new program, she incorporated the politician into a kind of role play between Heidi (Brugger) and Fräulein Rottenmeier (Weidel). Lack of malice? Not at all.

