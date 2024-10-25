Contestant refuses to sing - and still makes it through Iman didn't sing along with Team Samu during rehearsals, but is all the louder during the performance of Slipknot's "Psychosocial". Yvonne loves Iman's attitude, who gets on with Chris. Image: Joyn / Claudius Pflug A trio with powerful voices: Anna Lena (from left to right), Kathrin and Cecile. At 16, Kathrin outshines everyone - her voice is extraordinary, and not just for a 16-year-old. Anna Lena and Kathrin progress. Image: Joyn / Claudius Pflug Kamrad's team is strong. Fabio and Nico get an encore with "Numb/Encore" by Jay-Z and Linkin Park and secure two places in the Team Fights. Image: Joyn / Claudius Pflug Such a soulful duo should not be separated: Petter and Jennifer remain on Team Samu even after their performance of the a-ha song "Crying in the Rain". Image: Joyn / Claudius Pflug Contestant refuses to sing - and still makes it through Iman didn't sing along with Team Samu during rehearsals, but is all the louder during the performance of Slipknot's "Psychosocial". Yvonne loves Iman's attitude, who gets on with Chris. Image: Joyn / Claudius Pflug A trio with powerful voices: Anna Lena (from left to right), Kathrin and Cecile. At 16, Kathrin outshines everyone - her voice is extraordinary, and not just for a 16-year-old. Anna Lena and Kathrin progress. Image: Joyn / Claudius Pflug Kamrad's team is strong. Fabio and Nico get an encore with "Numb/Encore" by Jay-Z and Linkin Park and secure two places in the Team Fights. Image: Joyn / Claudius Pflug Such a soulful duo should not be separated: Petter and Jennifer remain on Team Samu even after their performance of the a-ha song "Crying in the Rain". Image: Joyn / Claudius Pflug

On "The Voice of Germany", one talent starts completely unrehearsed - and suddenly steals the show. But Mark Forster also has an ace up his sleeve in the first battles that even Yvonne fears.

Fabian Tschamper

No time? blue News summarizes for you Gabriela and Verena as well as Peter and Jennifer move on to the next battle with impressive performances.

Iman convinces despite initial doubts and advances together with Chris.

16-year-old Kathrin impresses as the favorite, while the Deluxe duo loses to the Tibello twins. Show more

Things get serious in the battles! If you don't perform well enough, you won't get any further. If you perform well, you have to hope that the other one was worse. Or: it's like Gabriela and Verena from Team Yvonne, who perform "Lose Control" by Teddy Swims "at such an insane level" according to Mark Forster that they both get through.

Peter and Jennifer from Team Samu also make it through to the next round. "I'm sold out with my emotions", explains Samu after the emotional "Crying in the Rain" performance (a-ha). And in Team Kamrad, Fabio and Nico join the successful duos with "Numb/Encore" by Jay-Z and Linkin Park.

Although the two even perform an encore, another team steals the show. Samu Haber's unequal trio: Raphael, Chris and Iman. And yet it doesn't look like that at all when the songs are assigned ...

"We haven't heard a note from Iman"

Slipknot's heavy metal song "Psychosocial" is miles away from what Iman would sing. While Raphael and Chris immediately get going with Samu ("That's a song from our childhood!"), Iman remains silent and swears.

"Guys, I'm not singing this: I'm not going to jump in headfirst! Guys, it's not going to work. It's going to be a disaster," she warns, listens first and remains silent. She doesn't want to listen to a song for 20 seconds and then present it: "I won't do it until I've heard the song 20 times."

Raphael sympathizes: "It's difficult to try something when you have zero clues." Chris can also understand Iman: "When you're given a song that you don't know, it's completely understandable that you're overwhelmed." Samu remains cool: "Are you ready to do this crazy thing with me and these guys?"

Iman knows that she only has one chance: "I'm going to have to sing the boys into the ground." "You are cool," Samu motivates Iman. "We haven't heard a note from Iman, but I know what's there." Just wait, he is sure, "an explosion is coming".

16-year-old mega talent strikes fear into Yvonne's heart

And lo and behold: Iman breaks her silence on stage - and how! While Chris yells at Coach Kamrad directly in his seat during the song and Raphael also breaks out of the stage ring, Iman's voice rises like a phoenix from the ashes. When the boys return and stand in front of Iman, she makes room for herself, and not just vocally.

Yvonne is thrilled: "Iman, how cool are you, you're the star of this battle for me! That attitude!" It's also clear to Kamrad that Iman has to get through. Samu listens to Kamrad and takes Iman with him, but also Chris: "I need a rock tube for the next phase."

The youngest of the current "The Voice of Germany" season strikes a completely different note. At 16, Kathrin is the chick, but she sings like a goddess. In the trio to "Stay" by Shakespears Sister with Anna Lena and Cecile, she is clearly the favorite. "Kathrin, you are perhaps one of the best we've heard here," she praises Mark, referring not only to the current season, but also to all other seasons of "The Voice of Germany". Yvonne is already worried that one of her talents will have to compete against Kathrin.

Anna Lena also makes it through. "You have something rough that you can't learn, you just have that," says Mark. Yvonne fan Cecile (Mark had blocked Yvonne so that Cecile "had to" join Team Mark) is kicked out by Mark. If she were to apply again, it would be for Team Yvonne, she later explains.

"I somehow got the impression that you weren't that keen"

The "Duo Deluxe" loses out to the "Tibello twins" Pasquale and Michele. But their performance of "Sarà Perché Ti Amo" by Ricchi E Poveri will not soon be forgotten, because Barry from "Duo Deluxe" sings the Italo hit in Dutch - and fits in perfectly. The idea came from Kamrad, who had noticed that his talent wasn't feeling well. So he suggested that Barry sing in his mother tongue.

Marco from Team Mark made it one round further with "1001 und 1 Nacht" by Klaus Lage. His competitor Marius performs just as well, but is too similar to his rival and loses out. Karl and Jan from Team Yvonne didn't make it through. "I somehow got the impression that you weren't that keen", is how Mark sums up their performance of the Grönemeyer-Jeremias song "Mambo". That wasn't enough.

