After a long hike, cooling off in the picturesque mountain lake is a real treat. This is where dreamy views meet pure refreshment: blue News reveals insider tips in the Swiss mountains.

In summer, many people are drawn to the mountains. There, excursionists can expect more pleasant temperatures than in the valleys, where the heat builds up in the cities. Above all, however, picturesque mountain lakes invite you to cool off. It takes a bit of courage to jump into the cold water, but a dip in a mountain lake is incomparably refreshing.

They lie there so peacefully, nestled in the Swiss mountains, and the water reflects a unique panorama: mountain lakes are a popular destination when hiking boots are laced up in summer. Even if you don't dare to take a dip because the water is too cold, the walk is well worth it just for the view. On the shores of these jewels, you can enjoy a picnic and relax in the fresh mountain air, simply leaving the stress of everyday life behind you.

While the Caumasee, Oeschinensee and Seealpsee lakes are well known to the Swiss, there are other gems that are less crowded. blue News has put its heads together and picked out the nine most beautiful Swiss mountain lakes for you.

1st excursion tip: Lake Hopschusee VS

Lake Hopschusee is an idyllic spot on the Simplon Pass: the small mountain lake is located in the canton of Valais and is the perfect excursion destination for families - because you can spot lots of frogs there in spring.

A peaceful place for a picnic and a perfect stop on the way from Valais to Italy via the Simplon Pass. Not far away is also the famous Simplon landmark: the large golden eagle.

Located on the Simplon Pass in Valais: Lake Hopschu. brig-simplon.ch

2nd excursion tip: Lake Golzern UR

The Maderanertal with its picturesque village of Bristen is always worth a trip. Excursionists can get there via a winding road, then take the cable car and a walk along a mountain path up to Lake Golzern, where you can escape the hustle and bustle of everyday life and find peace and quiet. A bathing meadow invites you to relax.

Two restaurants await visitors right next to Lake Golzern, which is located in the canton of Uri. If you want to extend your time out in the Swiss mountains a little longer, you can also find guest rooms there.

3rd excursion tip: Seewlisee UR

If you want to visit this little oasis, you have to make a challenging journey. Lake Seewli is probably the most remote mountain lake in Switzerland. It can only be reached via a day hike from Schächental (cable car to Sittlisalp) or Silenen UR (exposed, steep path).

So there is a steep climb to overcome, but it is worth the effort - and those who finally reach the mountain lake in the canton of Uri are treated to a breathtaking view: the Seewlisee at 2028 meters above sea level attracts visitors with its turquoise, crystal-clear water and is therefore also referred to by the locals as the "Caribbean in the mountains".

Overnight accommodation is available on the Seewlialp. If you don't want to return to the valley straight away, you can stay up there a little longer.

4th excursion tip: Partnunsee GR

A real gem splashing around in the Grisons mountains: Lake Partnun at 1869 meters above sea level is worth a trip all year round and offers fun for young and old. When Lake Partnun is frozen over in winter, you can ice skate on it; in summer, rowing boats are freely available to take you out on the water. After a dip in the cool water, you can also scooter down to Sankt Antönien GR.

If you want to stop for a bite to eat, there is a charming alpine village with a pub not far from Lake Partnun. There are also three lovely fireplaces by the mountain lake where you can sizzle a sausage or bake snake bread.

Lake Partnun is peacefully nestled in the Grisons mountains. praettigau.info

5th excursion tip: Lagh de Calvaresc

The hike to Lagh de Calvaresc in the canton of Graubünden is not an easy one, but the effort is rewarded at the end - because the view of the mountain lake at 2214 meters above sea level reveals its heart-shaped silhouette. A unique sight and a nice photo stop.

The ascent is possible from both the Mesolcina and Calanca valleys. You can relax your tired feet in the nearby Buffalora hut, which is ideal for an overnight stay.

6th excursion tip: Arnensee BE

"I gloube I gange no meh a Louenesee ...", Lake Lauenen, sung about by the band Span, has long ceased to be an insider tip. But the canton of Bern has other mountain lakes to offer that can just as easily compete with its postcard idyll. For example, the Arnensee near Gsteig BE, which lies at 1541 meters above sea level.

Lake Arnensee is easy to visit with the whole family and is less crowded. It is a dream destination for hikers, swimmers and anglers and offers plenty of space to rest on the shore. You can stop for refreshments at the "Huus am Arnensee" mountain restaurant or enjoy a barbecue around the lake.

Lake Arnensee is less well-known than the much-sung-about Lake Lauenen - and therefore less crowded. gstaad.ch

7th excursion tip: Unterer Murgsee SG

Perhaps no longer such a secret tip, as it is part of a popular circular hike, but often overshadowed by its "big brother": Unterer Murgsee is located in a nature reserve with ancient Swiss stone pines and is part of a moderately difficult circular trail that leads past a total of three pretty mountain lakes.

An outdoor paradise awaits hikers at Unterer Murgsee in the Glarus Alps. Not only is the protected Swiss stone pine forest reserve a highlight, but the Murgbach waterfall, which flows into the lake, also makes the area unique.

8th excursion tip: Lac Retaud VD

The pictures speak for themselves: with its glacier view, Lac Retaud could be the model for a painting. Relatively few people get lost at the mountain lake in the Vaud Alps and hikers can stop off at the small pub on the shore.

Lac Retaud is located near the Col du Pillon at 1685 meters above sea level. Its clear waters reflect Sex Rouge, Nägelihorn, Oldenhorn and the Diablerets glacier.

9th excursion tip: Lake Ritom TI

Lake Ritom nestles in the Ticino mountains on the Piora plateau. You can reach this pretty specimen via one of the steepest funicular railroads in the world. From the station, it is only a 15-minute walk to Lake Ritom.

Once there, a wealth of flora and fauna awaits. Those who dare can jump into the water to cool off - there are also various hiking trails around the lake. Hikers can enjoy Ticino specialties such as polenta e brasato or a piece of Piora cheese in several mountain huts, but with this unique panorama, you can also enjoy a minipic sausage right on the shore.

