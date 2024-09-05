Obi Ndefo was part of the cast of "Dawson's Creek" from 1998 to 2003. The WB

The actor and yoga teacher Obi Ndefo has died at the age of 51. Ndefo's sister has now revealed the cause of death on X: The "Dawson's Creek" star suffered from an eating disorder and died from it.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Actor and yoga instructor Obi Ndefo ("Dawson's Creek") has died at the age of 51. His death comes seven years after a car accident in which he lost both legs.

Until now, the cause of death was unclear. Now his sister reveals that he suffered from a rare eating disorder.

After a long battle against the eating disorder orthorexia, his heart stopped beating. Show more

The death of actor and yoga teacher Obi Ndefo at the age of 51 has shaken Hollywood, as blue News reported.

Now it is known what caused the death of the "Dawson's Creek" star. His sister Nkem Ndefo explained in an emotional post on X that her brother suffered from an eating disorder and lost his long-standing battle against the disease in a hospital near Los Angeles.

Nkem Ndefo writes on X: "Tragically, Obi's heart failed in his longtime battle with the eating disorder orthorexia."

Obi Ndefo passed away early Wednesday morning in a Los Angeles area hospital. Tragically, Obi’s heart gave out in his longstanding battle against the eating disorder orthorexia. — Nkem Ndefo 🍉 (@NdefoNkem) September 2, 2024

Orthorexia nervosa or orthorexia describes an excessive preoccupation with healthy eating and compulsive avoidance of unhealthy foods, writes the Swiss Society for Eating Disorders on its homepage.

Obi Ndefo initially ate raw food, which according to his sister was the beginning of his eating disorder. By publishing the cause of his death, Nkem Ndefo wants to draw attention to this insidious disease.

