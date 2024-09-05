The death of actor and yoga teacher Obi Ndefo at the age of 51 has shaken Hollywood, as blue News reported.
Now it is known what caused the death of the "Dawson's Creek" star. His sister Nkem Ndefo explained in an emotional post on X that her brother suffered from an eating disorder and lost his long-standing battle against the disease in a hospital near Los Angeles.
Nkem Ndefo writes on X: "Tragically, Obi's heart failed in his longtime battle with the eating disorder orthorexia."
Orthorexia nervosa or orthorexia describes an excessive preoccupation with healthy eating and compulsive avoidance of unhealthy foods, writes the Swiss Society for Eating Disorders on its homepage.
Obi Ndefo initially ate raw food, which according to his sister was the beginning of his eating disorder. By publishing the cause of his death, Nkem Ndefo wants to draw attention to this insidious disease.