"Gladiator 2" now in theaters Incredibly entertaining, but Russell Crowe is still missing

Fabian Tschamper

14.11.2024

With sandals and swords, we return to the Roman Colosseum: "Gladiator 2" is definitely entertaining, but some things fall by the wayside. And Denzel Washington plays them all against the wall.

14.11.2024, 16:06

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Director Ridley Scott ventures into the Colosseum again after 25 years and has created the sequel to the masterpiece with "Gladiator 2".
  • Paul Mescal plays the leading role - Pedro Pascal and Denzel Washington are also in the cast.
  • The film's story is based on its predecessor, but features a particularly interesting character.
Show more

"Gladiator 2" is now showing in all blue Cinema cinemas.

