With sandals and swords, we return to the Roman Colosseum: "Gladiator 2" is definitely entertaining, but some things fall by the wayside. And Denzel Washington plays them all against the wall.
- Director Ridley Scott ventures into the Colosseum again after 25 years and has created the sequel to the masterpiece with "Gladiator 2".
- Paul Mescal plays the leading role - Pedro Pascal and Denzel Washington are also in the cast.
- The film's story is based on its predecessor, but features a particularly interesting character.
