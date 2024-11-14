With sandals and swords, we return to the Roman Colosseum: "Gladiator 2" is definitely entertaining, but some things fall by the wayside. And Denzel Washington plays them all against the wall.

Fabian Tschamper

No time? blue News summarizes for you Director Ridley Scott ventures into the Colosseum again after 25 years and has created the sequel to the masterpiece with "Gladiator 2".

Paul Mescal plays the leading role - Pedro Pascal and Denzel Washington are also in the cast.

The film's story is based on its predecessor, but features a particularly interesting character. Show more

"Gladiator 2" is now showing in all blue Cinema cinemas.

More from the Entertainment section