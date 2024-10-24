  1. Residential Customers
"Traitor" at the movies Naive soldier betrays Switzerland to the Nazis - and has to die

Fabian Tschamper

24.10.2024

Ernst Schrämli actually only wanted to become a singer. His desire and his immense naivety become the St. Gallen man's fatal undoing during the Second World War.

24.10.2024, 16:14

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Ernst Schrämli's treason was not politically motivated, but he was politically punished.
  • The soldier receives the death penalty in Switzerland and is made an example of.
  • The leading role is played by Dimitri Krebs, a Swiss newcomer to acting, who does the historical figure justice.
Show more

"Landesverräter" is now showing in all blue Cinema cinemas.

