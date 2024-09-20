What looks like an idyllic weekend getaway suddenly turns into a nightmare for one family. The mainstream remake of the Danish horror thriller "Speak No Evil" skillfully plays with the fear of breaking common courtesy rules.

Fabienne Berner

No time? blue News summarizes for you James Watkins' latest directorial effort "Speak No Evil" (2024) is a remake of the Danish feature film of the same name from 2022.

In this horror thriller, an idyllic weekend getaway in the countryside quickly turns into a nightmare for an American family.

"Speak No Evil" is predictable in parts, but impresses with a great cast, including James McAvoy , a successful build-up of tension and humorous elements. Show more

What is "Speak no Evil" about? An American family is invited to spend a weekend at the country house of their British friends, whom they met on vacation in Italy. What was meant to be a change of scenery turns into a nightmare.

Ben and Louise feel uncomfortable in the presence of their host Paddy, played by James McAvoy, but don't want to offend anyone and always remain polite. A mistake, as it turns out later.

In addition to a well-trained McAvoy, the rest of the cast is also convincing. First and foremost Mackenzie Davis as anxious mother Louise and Alix West Lefler as her daughter Agnes, who despite being almost twelve years old is still unable to part with her beloved cuddly toy.

The horror thriller succeeds in paying tribute to its original while at the same time breaking new ground. The remake thus has its justification and remains exciting, albeit somewhat predictable, even for connoisseurs of the acclaimed "Speak No Evil" (2022). Fans of slasher moments can look forward to the last 30 minutes.

"Speak No Evil" will be showing in all blue Cinema cinemas from September 19.

