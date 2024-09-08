  1. Residential Customers
New edition of "The Crow" Too bad the crow's feathers are plucked

Fabian Tschamper

8.9.2024

Eric Draven returns from the realm of the dead to take revenge on his girlfriend's murderer. In the 2024 reboot, "The Crow" takes a different, more radical path - unfortunately.

08.09.2024, 20:55

08.09.2024, 20:56

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • A tragic love story becomes the victim of violence-hungry makers - "The Crow" is set for a reboot.
  • Eric and Shelly are killed after a weekend together and he returns from the dead to seek revenge.
  • Bill Skarsgård and FKA Twigs play the leading roles.
Show more

The revenge film "The Crow" has been rebooted. The 1994 cult classic tells the story of Eric Draven and the love of his life, Shelly, who is brutally destroyed by criminals.

The remake revolves around the same characters, played by Bill Skarsgård and FKA Twigs. However, "The Crow" now tries to find new approaches to the story and fails in almost every respect.

"The Crow" has been showing in all blue Cinema cinemas since Thursday, September 5.

