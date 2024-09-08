Eric Draven returns from the realm of the dead to take revenge on his girlfriend's murderer. In the 2024 reboot, "The Crow" takes a different, more radical path - unfortunately.

The revenge film "The Crow" has been rebooted. The 1994 cult classic tells the story of Eric Draven and the love of his life, Shelly, who is brutally destroyed by criminals.

The remake revolves around the same characters, played by Bill Skarsgård and FKA Twigs. However, "The Crow" now tries to find new approaches to the story and fails in almost every respect.

