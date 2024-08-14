In Richard Linklater's feel-good action comedy, shooting star Glen Powell slips into a wide variety of roles to pose as a fake hit man. A movie bursting with charm, wit and light-heartedness.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you In "Hit Man", a philosophy professor who works for the police on the side has to pose as a hit man in order to deceive his clients.

The latest film from director Richard Linklater ("Boyhood") is inspired by a true story.

Alongside the smart lead actor Glen Powell, Puerto Rican Adria Arjona shines in a seductive but also quick-witted role. Show more

Richard Linklater is regarded as one of the most influential figures in US independent film. The director is responsible for deeply human and humorous dramas such as "Boyhood" and "Before Sunrise". The fact that he is now releasing a movie about a contract killer seems surprising at first glance. But after the first few minutes, he dispels any skepticism.

"Hit Man" grabs its audience from the very first second with its light-footed narrative style, clever and witty dialogues and a pair of actors who harmonize beautifully.

Glen Powell plays philosophy professor Gary Johnson, who leads an ordinary, unexcited lifestyle. He is tidy, conscientious and looks after his cats at home. What is unusual, however, is his side job. He works for the police as a bugging and radio specialist on undercover missions. When his colleague is suspended, he has to step in as an agent himself. His job is to pose as a contract killer and deceive his clients. But he has not reckoned with this: He falls head over heels in love with a potential client.

The storytelling is also convincing

Powell clearly seems to have fun slipping into the most diverse roles and demonstrating all his acting talent. Alongside the smart leading actor, Puerto Rican Adria Arjona shines in a seductive, but also quick-witted and courageous role. The chemistry between the two is excellent and there is a real sizzle when they get close to each other.

The storytelling of "Hit Man" is also convincing with a good build-up of tension and surprising twists. With the philosophical aspect, the film also achieves emotional depth by addressing questions about human consciousness and self-discovery.

The relaxed narrative style, the excitingly staged story and the tingling love story make this movie an outrageously good feel-good action comedy. "Hit Man" is a hit in the truest sense of the word.

