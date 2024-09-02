The 2.31 meter tall man used to hunt for baskets - now ex-basketball player Robert Bobroczkyi wants to make it big in other ways!

Stéphanie Süess

No time? blue News summarizes for you Robert Bobroczkyi is one of the greatest high school basketball players and ended his college career in 2022.

Now the 24-year-old Romanian has moved to Hollywood.

With his height of 2.31 meters, he plays The Offspring in the film "Alien: Romulus". Show more

The 24-year-old Robert Bobroczkyi is one of the greatest high school basketball players of all time. Now he has made the transition from the court to the big screen. During his time at SPIRE Institute (Geneva, Ohio), Bobroczkyi became a viral sensation in 2016/17 with his height of 2.31 meters. He finished his college career in 2022.

What Bobroczkyi is doing now

Robert Bobroczkyi has now gained a foothold in Hollywood. He can be seen as The Offspring in the part of the terrifying conclusion of "Alien: Romulus". It's the latest terrifying creature in a series of unsettling face-suckers in the sci-fi franchise, which harks back to the original "Alien" from 1979.

"Being big is one thing, but he also has talent, which impressed us all," said director Fede Alvarez.

