Emil Steinberger has been a figure on the Swiss cabaret scene for 70 years. Now he is being honored for his life's work.

Steinberger has been making Switzerland laugh for 70 years, wrote the organizers of the Zurich Film Festival (ZFF) in a statement on Wednesday morning. Show more

Swiss cabaret artist Emil Steinberger is being honored by the Zurich Film Festival for his life's work. The award will be presented to Steinberger at the premiere of the documentary film "Typisch Emil", as announced by the organizers on Wednesday.

Steinberger has been making Switzerland laugh for 70 years, wrote the Zurich Film Festival (ZFF) organizers in a statement on Wednesday morning. He will receive the Golden Eye, the Lifetime Achievement Award, for his work.

He has had a lot of luck in his life, the cabaret artist was quoted as saying in the press release. Hard work was also involved. "But it only becomes a success when people discover moments in it that they find precious and touching," said Steinberger.

A movie about his life

The documentary "Typical Emil - Letting go and starting again" tells the story of his journey. The film looks behind the 91-year-old's legendary stage characters. The authors - alongside Steinberger and his wife Niccel Steinberger - are director Phil Meyer and cameraman Elmar Bossard.

The 20th ZFF takes place from October 3 to 13. Previous winners of the Lifetime Achievement Award include Donald Sutherland, Paul Schrader, Hans Zimmer, Marcel Hoehn, John Travolta and Harrison Ford, according to the press release.

