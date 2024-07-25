There have been rumors for some time, now actor Sascha Hehn and Gloria Krass have confirmed that he got married. Picture: imago images/APress

It had been rumored for some time, but now the rumor has been confirmed: Actor Sascha Hehn and his longtime partner Gloria Krass got hitched - two years ago.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Sascha Hehn and Gloria Krass have tied the knot: the former "Traumschiff" captain and his long-term partner revealed in an interview that they said "I do" - two years ago.

It is the 69-year-old actor's first marriage.

Hehn began his career in the 1960s. He became internationally famous in the 1980s for his roles in the TV series "Die Schwarzwaldklinik" and "Das Traumschiff". Show more

Sascha Hehn and his long-term partner Gloria Krass got married: as the former "Traumschiff" captain has now revealed, the two tied the knot two years ago.

The 69-year-old actor says in the magazine "Bunte":"Yes, we got married and it was in 2022." Meanwhile his wife adds: "We are very happy."

Sascha Hehn became famous as Dr. Udo Brinkmann in the TV series "Die Schwarzwaldklinik". Many TV viewers are also familiar with him as chief steward Viktor Burger and later as the captain in "Das Traumschiff" - until he decided to leave the series six years ago.

Sascha Hehn: "We actually live in seclusion"

In the "Bunte" interview, Sascha Hehn also reveals why he and his wife have not yet made it public that they got married: "We actually live in seclusion."

He continues: "We wanted to enjoy our happiness for ourselves and not make a big deal of it."

According to the former "Traumschiff" captain, the wedding was a quick decision within a few days: "Once we had made the decision, we were able to say yes to each other in the registry office in Traunstein in the closest family circle."

Sascha Hehn and Gloria Krass have been together for over eleven years. This is the actor's first marriage. His partner is the owner of an agency for commercials and music videos. She has a son from a previous relationship.

