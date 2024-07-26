Roseanne Barr has often attracted attention for discriminatory statements in the past - now she is wondering why her family no longer wants anything to do with her. Keystone

Former actress Roseanne Barr is a vocal supporter of US presidential candidate Donald Trump. Because of her statements, her family is now pulling away from her - something she finds completely incomprehensible.

Fabian Tschamper

No time? blue News summarizes for you Roseanne Barr is an avowed Trump supporter, unlike her family.

Her political views led her family to cut off contact with her.

Barr's career has been marked by controversy, including racist and Islamophobic remarks. Show more

Roseanne Barr (71) has become known as an actress and producer, but also as a staunch supporter of Donald Trump. Unlike her family, who have tried in vain to dissuade her from voting Democrat, Barr has now revealed that her relatives no longer speak to her or reply to her messages because of this.

Nevertheless, Barr refuses to give up on "converting Democrats," as she puts it. She is convinced that it is her divine duty to continue.

Barr began her career as the lead actress and producer of the successful sitcom "Roseanne", which portrayed the life of a working-class family in Chicago. The series originally ran from 1988 to 1997 and was revived in 2018. However, the comeback was quickly ended after Barr made a racist remark about an advisor to former US President Barack Obama. The broadcaster ABC then pulled the ripcord and canceled "Roseanne".

Verbal attacks on Jews

Barr is known for her controversial statements. Back in 2009, she repeatedly referred to Israel as a "Nazi state" on her blog. In 2013, she supported a musician who denied the Holocaust. According to "USA Today", Barr later discovered her "Jewish identity", which led to a series of Islamophobic comments. She spoke of an "Islamic pedophile culture" on Twitter.

Huma Abedin, a former advisor to Hillary Clinton, was also verbally attacked by Barr. According to "Time", Barr called her a "Jew-hater" and "dirty Nazi whore" in 2016.

