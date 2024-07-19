Melania Trump has been conspicuous by her absence in her husband's election campaign so far. Now she is supporting Donald Trump with an appearance at the big Republican party conference after all. Meanwhile, Trump is embarrassing himself.

And she's there after all: after a conspicuous absence at the Republican Party convention in Milwaukee, Melania Trump has made an appearance in front of a large audience after all. The wife of presidential candidate Donald Trump came into the event hall on the last evening of the four-day spectacle some time before her husband's speech to great applause.

The 54-year-old wore a red costume and sat down on the grandstand, where Trump and his family had previously been seen. Among them was Trump's daughter Ivanka, of whom there had also been no sign in recent days.

When Melania took the stage, Donald Trump had an embarrassing moment. He wants to kiss his wife in front of the audience - but she turns away and just turns her cheek to him. Videos show the moment.

No appearance in the TV duel

The relationship between Donald and Melania Trump has not only been the subject of speculation in recent years, but has also repeatedly caused some ridicule. Since leaving the White House at the beginning of 2021, Melania Trump has hardly appeared in public, has largely remained silent and has hardly played a role in her husband's election campaign.

For Donald Trump, it was only enough for a kiss on the cheek. KEYSTONE

She did not appear at Trump's TV duel against US President Joe Biden three weeks ago. After the assassination attempt on Trump last weekend, Melania Trump spoke out on Platform X and called the perpetrator a "monster". She called on Americans to reconcile.

The former First Lady was not previously on the list of speakers for the final evening of the convention. Trump's sons Eric and Don Jr. and other family members, such as Trump's granddaughter Kai, played a prominent role in recent days at the party convention in Milwaukee, where Trump was officially chosen as the presidential candidate.

