CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 19: Alain Delon attends the premiere of the movie "A Hidden Life" during the 72nd Cannes Film Festival on May 19, 2019 in Cannes, France. Andrea Raffin

He was a French film legend. And even after his death, fans still celebrate Alain Delon. The funeral service for the star is far away from the cameras. But some fans are still very close.

Fabian Tschamper

No time? blue News summarizes for you Alain Delon was buried in a small circle on his estate in Douchy, as he had wished.

Fans gathered outside his grounds, laid flowers, signed a book of condolence and held a minute's silence.

Delon, known from over 80 films such as "The Icy Angel", died last Sunday at the age of 88. Show more

France's film legend Alain Delon has been buried. The actor was buried this afternoon at his estate in Douchy in central France, as reported by the French news agency AFP. According to media reports, the funeral service was held in a small circle.

Delon had said several times that he did not want a national tribute. He had wanted a small funeral service on his estate and wanted to be buried there in a chapel next to many of his dogs.

Book of condolences and minute's silence

Dozens of the actor's fans arrived at the gates of his estate hours before the funeral. They laid flowers and signed a book of condolence. At the same time as the funeral, Delon's admirers observed a minute's silence and sang for the deceased artist.

Delon appeared in more than 80 films. He became a legend with "The Icy Angel", directed by Jean-Pierre Melville. Delon died last Sunday at the age of 88.

More from the Entertainment section