France's film legend Alain Delon has been buried. The actor was buried this afternoon at his estate in Douchy in central France, as reported by the French news agency AFP. According to media reports, the funeral service was held in a small circle.
Delon had said several times that he did not want a national tribute. He had wanted a small funeral service on his estate and wanted to be buried there in a chapel next to many of his dogs.
Book of condolences and minute's silence
Dozens of the actor's fans arrived at the gates of his estate hours before the funeral. They laid flowers and signed a book of condolence. At the same time as the funeral, Delon's admirers observed a minute's silence and sang for the deceased artist.
Delon appeared in more than 80 films. He became a legend with "The Icy Angel", directed by Jean-Pierre Melville. Delon died last Sunday at the age of 88.