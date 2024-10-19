The well-known German actor and director Til Schweiger is currently in the Charité hospital in Berlin, where he is undergoing prostate surgery. According to "Bild", the 60-year-old suffers from a benign enlargement of the prostate, which was causing increasing discomfort. As medication was no longer effective, the operation was unavoidable.
The prostate disease, which affects many older men, causes an increased urge to urinate and is operated on when medication no longer provides sufficient relief. During the procedure, the tissue that constricts the urethra is removed without completely removing the prostate, a urologist explains to Bild.
In addition to his film career as a star in films such as "Keinohrhasen", Schweiger is also the father of four children, including the equally well-known actresses Luna and Emma Schweiger. Despite his health problems, he remains present in public, especially when accompanied by his daughters at events.