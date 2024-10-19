Til Schweiger continues to struggle with health problems. imago stock&people

Actor and director Til Schweiger has to go to hospital again. The German film star is struggling with health problems.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Til Schweiger undergoes a prostate operation.

He suffers from a benign enlargement of the prostate, which was causing increasing discomfort.

As medication was no longer effective, the operation was unavoidable. Show more

The well-known German actor and director Til Schweiger is currently in the Charité hospital in Berlin, where he is undergoing prostate surgery. According to "Bild", the 60-year-old suffers from a benign enlargement of the prostate, which was causing increasing discomfort. As medication was no longer effective, the operation was unavoidable.

Schweiger had been repeatedly struggling with serious health problems since April 2023. After suffering blood poisoning in Mallorca, he even considered having his leg amputated. The actor also had to undergo heart surgery, but this was postponed.

Remains publicly present

The prostate disease, which affects many older men, causes an increased urge to urinate and is operated on when medication no longer provides sufficient relief. During the procedure, the tissue that constricts the urethra is removed without completely removing the prostate, a urologist explains to Bild.

In addition to his film career as a star in films such as "Keinohrhasen", Schweiger is also the father of four children, including the equally well-known actresses Luna and Emma Schweiger. Despite his health problems, he remains present in public, especially when accompanied by his daughters at events.