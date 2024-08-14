"That's just what happens"Former ski star Maria Höfl-Riesch talks about her separation for the first time
Bruno Bötschi
14.8.2024
Maria Höfl-Riesch is Germany's most successful female ski racer, while Marcus Höfli is a well-known sports manager. The couple recently announced their separation. Now the 39-year-old is talking about the end of their marriage for the first time.
14.8.2024
Bruno Bötschi
No time? blue News summarizes for you
German skiing legend Maria Höfl-Riesch (39) and her husband Marcus Höfl (50) announced their separation a few days ago.
Now the 39-year-old has spoken about the end of their relationship for the first time in an interview.
"It's okay, but of course I'm very sad, a separation like this is painful, but it happens," says Höfl-Riesch in an interview with the magazine "Gala".
A long train, lots of kisses and even more celebrities: in April 2011, German ski star Maria Riesch and sports manager Marcus Höfl celebrated their wedding in Going, Austria, with over 200 invited guests.