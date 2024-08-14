A picture from happier days: In April 2011, ski star Maria Riesch and sports manager Marcus Höfl got married. Picture: Keystone

Maria Höfl-Riesch is Germany's most successful female ski racer, while Marcus Höfli is a well-known sports manager. The couple recently announced their separation. Now the 39-year-old is talking about the end of their marriage for the first time.

No time? blue News summarizes for you German skiing legend Maria Höfl-Riesch (39) and her husband Marcus Höfl (50) announced their separation a few days ago.

Now the 39-year-old has spoken about the end of their relationship for the first time in an interview.

"It's okay, but of course I'm very sad, a separation like this is painful, but it happens," says Höfl-Riesch in an interview with the magazine "Gala". Show more

A long train, lots of kisses and even more celebrities: in April 2011, German ski star Maria Riesch and sports manager Marcus Höfl celebrated their wedding in Going, Austria, with over 200 invited guests.

But now it's all over and their love is broken.

"After careful consideration and with a heavy heart, we have decided to go our separate ways in the future," reads the joint statement published on Instagram a week ago.

And further: "We ask you to refrain from further inquiries."

Maria Höfl-Riesch: "A separation is painful"

But now the three-time Olympic champion apparently felt the need to talk about the broken relationship and her current emotional state.

"I'm fine, but of course I'm very sad, a break-up like this is painful, but it happens," says Höfl-Riesch in an interview with Gala magazine.

The ex-ski star emphasizes that the separation was done with love and respect and that she and her ex don't want to wash dirty laundry in public in the future either.

"Marcus and I had such a great time together, so we are parting on friendly terms. We won't be a married couple in the future, but we'll still be friends."

Her ex-husband will remain her manager

Maria Höfl-Riesch and Marcus Höfl's marriage came to an end six years ago. However, according to the 39-year-old, the problems back then had nothing to do with the current separation.

"Over the past few years, we have slowly but steadily grown apart until at some point we couldn't get our act together," says Höfl-Riesch in an interview with "Gala".

Despite the end of their relationship, the ex-couple want to remain in business contact. Her ex-husband will remain her manager, Maria Höfl-Riesch reveals.

In the near future, however, the ex-ski star wants to calm down first and take some time out. "I'm going to Lake Garda with my sister, I want to clear my head and focus on myself for once."

