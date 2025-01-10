Jill Biden shares a photo with her great-grandson and announces his name: William Brannon Neal, IV. In making the announcement, the sitting U.S. president still made a mistake: He introduced the boy as a girl.

A slip of the tongue regarding the child's gender was immediately corrected by Biden.

The child's name commemorates the late brother of Peter Neal, Naomi Biden's husband. Show more

President Joe Biden announced that he became a great-grandfather on Wednesday when his eldest granddaughter gave birth to their first child.

"I became a great-grandfather today," the President announced at a press conference in California. However, he started the statement with a faux pas, initially referring to a healthy baby girl weighing 4.5 kilograms. He promptly noticed the mistake and corrected it: "A little boy", adding, "I'll remember this day."

The First Lady, Jill Biden, shared a photo of the presidential couple with their great-grandson and announced that his name is William Brannon Neal, IV.

Seven grandchildren for Joe Biden

In an interview with USA Today at the White House on Sunday, Biden shared that his granddaughter had a C-section scheduled for Wednesday.

Naomi Biden, the 31-year-old daughter of Biden's son Hunter, had announced her pregnancy in November in a social media post on Election Day. She married Peter Neal in 2022 at the White House, the first time a grandchild of a president has married there.

The newborn bears the name of Neal's brother, who was killed by a distracted driver in 2009.

The president has seven grandchildren, with whom he says he has daily contact.

