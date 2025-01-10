Donald Trump has not understood Greenland. At least that's what Anders Puck Nielsen says: the islanders don't want to be part of the USA, they want to be independent, explains the Danish veteran and military analyst.

Although Greenland is important to the USA in military terms, Washington already operates a base on the island.

Trump probably has Greenland's raw materials in mind above all, believes Nielsen.

"Greenland is the land of the Greenlanders," says Nielsen: "People in Denmark generally don't think of Greenland as their country."

Nielsen admits that there is an independence movement: "The dream is for them to have their own state."

"Donald Trump's interest in Greenland has nothing to do with concerns about military security," says Anders Puck Nielsen. The Dane knows his way around the subject: The veteran works as a military analyst, YouTuber and is an author. "Greenland is very important for the security of the United States because it is positioned in such a way that early warning radars can detect approaching Russian intercontinental missiles."

So how do these two contradictory statements fit together? Nieselen explains: "The United States already has access to the territory. They already have an early warning radar at Pituffik Space Base. That's the one they called Thule Air Base. And if the Americans wanted to expand their military presence in Greenland, they could simply ask the Danish and Greenlandic governments."

Copenhagen would grant such a request: "So unless Trump envisions a future where the United States is no longer allied with Denmark, there's really no military reason for him to own Greenland." A more likely explanation for the incoming US president's interest is that he has learned of the island's rich resources, which he wants to exploit.

"Narcissistic retaliation" could also play a role, speculates Nielsen: when Trump's first "offer" for Greenland in 2019 was rejected by Denmark as "absurd", the 78-year-old was "obviously offended" - and the prime minister is the same as she was six years ago. "The reality is: it's an absurd idea and a hopeless project."

"Greenland is the land of the Greenlanders"

When Denmark was still a colonial power and ruled over territories such as Norway and Iceland, land was still sold: Nieslen recalls the acquisition of the US Virgin Islands in 1917, but today's kingdom is effectively a federation of Denmark, Greenland and the Faroe Islands. The latter two are fairly autonomous: Copenhagen only makes decisions on security policy.

"People in Denmark generally don't think of Greenland as their country," explains the 45-year-old. "Greenland is the land of the Greenlanders. So if Donald Trump assumes he can buy Greenland from Denmark, that's an absurd idea. He could also ask if he can buy Norway or Germany from us."

So it's not up to Copenhagen at all, the islanders themselves would rather decide their future. "And if the Greenlanders want to leave the Kingdom of Denmark and become part of the USA, that's fine." However, there is a strong national movement on the island. "Many Greenlanders want total independence from Denmark," he says.

"The dream is for them to have their own state"

There are discussions about a referendum that could be held in the coming years. "The challenge is that Greenland has a very small population: There are only 57,000 people, and they are spread out over a huge area." The question is whether it is really possible to create an affordable state with such a small population.

"But the dream is for them to have their own state," explains the Dane. "Almost nobody wants to become part of the United States." Because if that were to happen, the hope of independence would be gone. "If you join the United States, you don't leave. You want to be an independent country that makes its own decisions."

Trump is therefore pursuing a "hopeless project": "I think the chances of him convincing the Greenlanders to give up their dream of independence and become part of the United States are close to zero. And the idea of buying Greenland from Denmark is simply impossible."

Trump Jr.: "Haven't met one person who sees it negatively"

According to Nielsen, he is curious to see how Trump will proceed and whether he could even start a trade war with Denmark. However, in view of the war in Ukraine, discord among Western countries is not a good thing.

"It will weaken Europe," the ex-military man is certain. "And it will weaken America if there is a split and dispute within NATO. And perhaps most importantly, it sends a message to the world that the next president of the United States will support imperialist projects by major powers." China and Russia like that.

Donald Trump Jr. sums up what the incoming US administration is thinking after returning from his flying visit to Nuuk.

"I haven't met one person who sees it negatively," the 47-year-old told the right-wing channel "Newsmax". "These are people who feel exploited, who have not been treated well by Denmark. They are being prevented from using the great natural resources they have - whether that's coal, uranium or rare earths, gold or diamonds."

And Copenhagen? Reacts calmly: "I think we should all do ourselves a favor and lower our pulse a little," says Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen to TV2. "I've had my own experiences with Donald Trump and I also know that you shouldn't say everything you think out loud."