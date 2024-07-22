"A life without greyhounds is not possible for me": Guido Maria Kretschmer. Picture: Covermedia

Designer Guido Maria Kretschmer lost four of his five greyhounds within a year: First the bitches Aimée and Idaya died. Now the two dog sisters Alaiyha and Undine have also died.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The lives of Guido Maria Kretschmer and his husband Frank Mutters have been overshadowed by several strokes of fate in recent months.

The 59-year-old German fashion designer lost both parents within a short space of time last year.

In addition, four of the celebrity couple's five borzoi greyhounds have died in the last twelve months. Show more

Fashion designer Guido Maria Kretschmer and his husband Frank Mutters are in shock: the couple have lost two of their borzoi greyhounds.

First their dog Alaiyha died on July 10, nine days later Undine also stopped breathing forever.

"Our tears have not yet dried, our beloved Undine is also going. She missed her sister so much and then quietly slipped away," wrote the host of the TV show "Shopping Queen" on his Instagram account.

He continued: "We rescued her from the Spanish animal rescue many years ago and she thanked us from the first day to her last with her gentle and loving nature. The world has lost a canine angel."

Kretschmer talks about the loss of his parents

The deaths of the two greyhounds are not the only losses that Kretschmer and Mutters have suffered in the space of a few months.

Not so long ago, the fashion designer lost his father and mother within a short space of time. First his father died in August 2023, then he lost his mother the following December.

In an interview, Kretschmer once had nothing but words of praise for his parents: "I always say: I could have married both of them. I could have spent my whole life with both of them. And that is a great gift."

Three of the four dogs apparently died of old age

Four of the German celebrity couple's five borzoi greyhounds have also died in the last twelve months: first the bitches Aimée (12) and Idaya (4) and now the two dog sisters Alaiyha and Undine.

Three of Kretschmer and Mutter's four dogs apparently died of old age, writes the "Bild" newspaper. Borzoi greyhounds have a life expectancy of around twelve years.

The bitches Aimée (12), Alaiyha (13) and Undine (13) reached a proud age. Only Idaya (4) died very young.

Guido Maria Kretschmer: "It was love at first sight"

The sympathy of the followers on Instagram is enormous. More than 71,000 people have read Guido Maria Kretschmer's post so far, with over 6,500 expressing their condolences.

"Life without greyhounds is not possible for me. They are my salvation and always by my side," Guido Maria Kretschmer once said in an interview.

Who or what is currently comforting the fashion designer and his Frank Mutters? Possibly the greyhound Mila, who moved into the couple's villa in Hamburg-Blankenese last May.

Kretschmer wrote about her on Instagram: "It was love at first sight and the beautiful Mila settled in well with us after just a few days - almost as if she had always been there."

