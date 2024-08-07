As she explains in a podcast, singer Halsey had a miscarriage during a concert when she was 20. Although it started before the show started, she saw no other option but to go on stage. IMAGO/Sipa USA

In a podcast, Halsey talks about a dramatic experience she had when she was 20: back then, she suffered a miscarriage - during a concert. Today, the singer is the mother of a son.

Vanessa Büchel

No time? blue News summarizes for you At the age of 20, Halsey had a miscarriage on stage.

In an episode of the podcast "SHE MD", the singer recalls the dramatic incident.

Not performing was out of the question for her back then - at the beginning of her career.

After the concert, she threw up in a parking lot and felt sick all night. Show more

Today, she can hardly deal with the images of the concert from back then, she can't bear to look at them: "It's funny, because when I look at it, I see myself all white and sweating, and my voice is different," says Halsey (29).

At the concert the US singer is talking about, Halsey was 20. The dramatic thing: she had a miscarriage during the show.

The now 29-year-old talks about this in the "SHE MD" podcast by Mary Alice Haney and Dr. Thais Aliabadi. "The miscarriage started shortly before the show," the singer recalls. However, it was no longer possible to cancel the performance.

"I was in a really difficult situation because it was still the beginning of my career and there was a lot at stake with the concert," explains Halsey. There was a lot at stake: "There was a corporate partner, there was a major media partner, but more importantly for me, there were thousands of kids who had been waiting all day to come to this show and see me."

"I was sick all night"

So the "Without Me" performer gritted her teeth. She put on an "adult diaper" and went on stage. The concert was scheduled to last 45 minutes.

After the show, Halsey "threw up in the parking lot". She then "went to a hotel" and sat in the bathtub: "I was sick all night. I didn't know what to do with all the blood. Forgive me for describing it so vividly."

Halsey felt relieved, but also confused, guilty and sad

In addition to the physical pain she had to go through, Halsey recalls in the podcast episode that she felt like she was dealing with "complex emotions".

"I remember thinking to myself, 'I'm 20 years old. I should be able to carry a baby'", says Halsey. And she didn't actually want to be pregnant at that time, she was too busy with her career.

The singer says: "So I had a lot of feelings like relief, but also confusion, guilt and sorrow."

As "The Hollywood Reporter" writes, referring to a "Vogue" article from 2022, Halsey had suffered four miscarriages by the time she was 24. It goes on to say that the singer has also been open about her experiences with endometriosis, lupus, T-cell lymphoma and infertility over the years.

Three years ago, in July 2021, Halsey gave birth to son Ender Ridley. She officially separated from the child's father, screenwriter Alev Aydin (41), in April 2023.

