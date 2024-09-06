The British royals' fan community is thrilled: Prince William made his first official appearance with a beard this week. Picture: IMAGO/Avalon.red

Clean-shaven and in a suit - that's how Prince William is known. Now he suddenly appears at an official event with a stubbly beard. Now the whole world is wondering: is the heir to the British throne launching a new charm offensive?

Observers of the British royal family immediately noticed: The 42-year-old has a beard.

Some are already wondering whether William wants to launch a new charm offensive with the stubble on his face and whether the court protocol has been adapted especially for him. Show more

After Prince William showed himself with a beard in a video during the Olympic Games in Paris and received a lot of praise for it, the heir to the British throne has now appeared with stubble on his face for the first time at an official event.

William had already appeared briefly in public with a beard many years ago, but quickly shaved it off again afterwards. Insiders rumor that Queen Elizabeth, his grandmother, did not like the hair on the future king's face.

Prince Harry, William's younger brother, has had a beard for many years. According to his autobiography "Spare", the hairy topic is said to have even caused a heated argument between the brothers once.

The stubble beard was still growing

Well then, Prince William visited the Saatchi Gallery in London this week, where paintings by artists affected by housing shortages are exhibited.

Princess Kate's husband opted for his usual classic outfit of a suit and shirt. Observers immediately noticed that the shirt was not meticulously buttoned up. In addition, the royal's casual stubble beard was still growing on his face.

In contrast to his brother Harry, the 42-year-old heir to the throne has never worn a beard on official occasions. The reason: beards are not welcome in royal protocol.

Some people are already wondering whether William wants to launch a new charm offensive with stubble on his face and whether the protocol has even been adapted for him.

Because although the prince's popularity ratings in the UK are high, he is often overshadowed by his father King Charles and his wife Princess Kate. And his brother Harry has also made the headlines much more often since the Megxit, i.e. his withdrawal from the royal family.

