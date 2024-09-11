AI text programs help anyone who wants to quickly develop new ideas or complete simple tasks while writing. Image: Pexels, Canva Studio

AI text programs are fascinating tools that take a lot of work off our hands in everyday life. But how exactly does artificial intelligence actually work?

In Kooperation mit Swisscom

We've all been there: the application should be ready by the evening, but time is running out, or a good idea for a text just won't come to mind. On days when our creative energy is on vacation, text AIs can be a great help.

AI supports writing by automatically generating texts, making suggestions for formulations or completing entire sentences.

So if you run out of ideas for a poem, for example, you can "prompt" the AI in the text field. For example: "Write me a love poem."

What are AI text programs?

Marcel Curien, Head of Media Literacy at Swisscom, explains what's behind our AI-generated love poem:

«AI-equipped text programs are based on algorithms and analyze large amounts of data to identify patterns and trends.» Marcel Curien Responsible for media literacy at Swisscom

Based on the information collected, the AI independently creates, analyzes and improves texts. AI programs are trained to create different types of texts, such as articles, stories, product descriptions - or even poems.

An important helper in everyday life

To find a quick answer to an everyday question, simply enter it into the chat window and receive an AI-generated answer. The length and characteristics of the answer can be determined by the prompt.

If the AI-generated love poem is too general, the properties of the answer can be defined more precisely using the prompt. If you want to check your love poem for errors or need a summary of a book of poetry, you can also ask the AI to do this.

Users can find further important tips on prompting and using text AI on Swisscom Campus.

Upload and edit documents

Artificial intelligence develops new and creative ideas for all kinds of text formats at lightning speed. So if you run out of ideas, programs such as ChatGPT or Gemini can provide new input.

To revise or translate documents and files, simply drag them into the chat window. Some providers can be used in the browser, others require extensions, such as ChatGPT file uploader. Free versions offer limited functions, while a subscription such as ChatGPT plus is worthwhile for frequent users.

Standard ideas: Check answers

AI text programs generate many ideas in a short time. To achieve good results, it is advisable to further develop the ideas provided yourself.

Anyone using AI text programs should check the result against another source to be on the safe side. After all, if AI cannot find an answer to a specific question, it may simply invent an answer.

AI: Those who know their way around benefit

Anyone with questions about artificial intelligence can find important information and online webinars on artificial intelligence and other digital topics on Swisscom Campus.

When it comes to AI, it pays to try it out. "Tips on data protection or prompting help to achieve more accurate results and protect yourself and your data," explains Marcel Curien.