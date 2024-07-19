Approachable and friendly: Tom Cruise visits Switzerland and makes a good impression. He signs autographs and cracks jokes at a small airfield in Nidwalden.

Fabian Tschamper

No time? blue News summarizes for you Tom Cruise is currently filming "Mission Impossible 8", which is supposed to be the finale of the series.

Recently, pictures of the 62-year-old hanging upside down from the wings of a biplane went viral.

On July 15, Cruise apparently made a brief visit to Switzerland, which could be seen in Tiktok videos that have since been deleted - whether it was for his current film project or for personal reasons remains unclear. Show more

Tom Cruise doesn't do things by halves in the movie business. He is currently busy filming "Mission Impossible 8" - which is supposed to be the finale of the series.

In this context, pictures recently went around the world of the 62-year-old hanging upside down with his hands on the wings of a biplane. Probably a normal day at the Cruise house - he definitely doesn't shy away from stunts.

"Such a cool guy"

Whether for research or for his own pleasure, the Hollywood star apparently paid a brief visit to Switzerland on July 15. Various videos have surfaced on Tiktok and Instagram in which Cruise can be seen at an airfield in central Switzerland - according to Blick, this is Buochs in the canton of Nidwalden. Swiss German can clearly be heard in the background.

The original recordings by a Tiktok user called bagylein have since been deleted.

In the short clips, the actor appears approachable, friendly and even willing to sign a "Top Gun: Maverick" poster. Among other things, he walks across an airfield in Buochs. He says goodbye and waves as he walks towards the hangar. You can hear him in the background: "Such a cool guy."

The airport operators did not want to comment on the presence of the action star.

More from the Entertainment section