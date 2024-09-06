Christa Rigozzi and Giovanni Marchese married on September 4, 2010 in the church in Monte Carasso TI. Picture: Keystone

Christa Rigozzi and Giovanni Marchese have been married for 14 years. Now the former Miss Switzerland has revealed on Instagram how the couple managed to keep the wedding date a secret from the media.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you Christa Rigozzi and Giovanni Marchese got married 14 years ago on September 4, 2010.

The two have been a couple for a quarter of a century.

Now the 42-year-old has revealed on Instagram how she and her husband managed to keep the ceremony private back then. Show more

It wasn't love at first sight when Christa Rigozzi and Giovanni Marchese met for the first time outside the McDonald's in Lugano in June 1998.

"I noticed Christa straight away," the interior decorator recalls years later in Blick. "But she was only 15 at the time and still a real baby."

Six months passed before the two met a second time at the carnival. "Giovanni was dressed up as a woman and wore a pink wig," Christa Rigozzi later recounted. "But even in this crazy costume, I liked him."

One year after their first meeting, there was a spark

In 1999, a year after their first meeting, Rigozzi and Marchese became lovers after all.

The rest of the story is well known: In 2006, Christa Rigozzi is elected Miss Switzerland. Four years later, she and Giovanni Marchese get married. In 2016, the couple became parents to twin daughters.

The presenter has now revealed on Instagram how she and her husband managed to keep their wedding a secret from the media and the public.

The couple married on September 4, 2010 in the church in Monte Carasso, Christa Rigozzi's home town. They later dined and celebrated at the five-star Eden Roc hotel in Ascona.

After 14 years, they can now reveal it, writes Rigozzi on Instagram:

"So that our wedding remained private and nobody knew about it, my PR wife at the time, Ina, gave the 'Eden Roc' the names Chris and John March."

Giovanni Marchese provides amusement at the wedding

Giovanni Marchese's arrival at the wedding was a source of much amusement: the groom drove to the church in Monte Carasso in his red Vespa.

The bride was much more elegant: Christa Rigozzi was chauffeured in a blue Rolls-Royce. She wore a self-designed wedding dress made of eight meters of silk mousseline, set with 500 Swarovski stones.

According to "20 Minuten", the celebration then continued in a rather classy manner: the bride and groom were chauffeured to the "Eden Roc" in an 800 hp luxury motor yacht.

The jetty was covered with a red carpet. The wedding dinner was then served in the La Brezza restaurant: Truffles, fish and porcini mushroom risotto.

All well and good, but more importantly, the love between Christa Rigozzi and Giovanni Marchese has lasted to this day. The couple have been together for 25 years.

