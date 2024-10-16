If you wait too long to change your bed linen, you risk health consequences. Symbolbild: Keystone

If you don't change your bed linen for too long, you risk spreading mites and bacteria. And this happens faster than you might think. With these tips, you can sleep soundly.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you Washing and changing bed linen is tedious and often gets lost in the weekly routine.

But how often should the bed be changed?

blue News provides you with the most common rule of thumb and an overview of when bed linen should be changed particularly often. Show more

With clothes or bath towels, the case is usually clear: anything that is dirty or smells unpleasant goes into the laundry basket. As soon as it is full, it is washed. However, bed linen is often left out of the weekly washing ritual.

Is it all a question of hygiene?

When we sleep, we lose tiny flakes of skin and hair and release moisture - on average over a liter, mainly in the form of sweat. But it's not just us who feel cozy under a warm comforter: the warm and humid conditions also allow bacteria and mites to spread.

They can multiply unnoticed and, in the worst case, even affect our health - for example in the form of an allergic reaction. Even if the bed linen and sheets look clean to the naked eye, things look very different under the microscope. This makes regular changing and washing all the more important.

How often should bed linen be changed?

The rule of thumb most often cited by experts is: you should change your bed linen every two weeks. However, this rhythm can vary depending on the season, your state of health, sleeping habits and room temperature.

For example, we naturally sweat more in summer and when the room temperature is high. It is therefore advisable to change your bed linen more quickly - on a weekly basis. In winter, on the other hand, a change every third week is sufficient. However, even if we don't sweat much at a cold room temperature, the body releases moisture, for example when we breathe out. This settles on the bed linen. If you want to be on the safe side, maintain a fast rhythm throughout the year.

When should you change your bed linen more often?

In certain situations, it is advisable to deviate from the one- or two-week cycle described above and change your bed linen more frequently.

For example, allergy sufferers should change their bed linen at least once a week, depending on the severity of their condition, and ideally every three to four days. At night, we breathe in small particles such as dander, dust, pollen and the remains of mites. Allergy sufferers therefore often suffer from coughing or sneezing fits, watery eyes, a runny nose and general sleep disorders.

Even after an illness, it makes sense to change the bed linen at the latest when the symptoms subside. In the case of prolonged illness or bedridden persons, the bed should also be changed every few days, as you sweat more and a damp environment does not necessarily contribute to improvement. Anyone who has contracted norovirus should also wash their bed linen at 95 degrees.

Parents should also change the bedding of babies and small children at least every week, as they are particularly susceptible to pathogens. Anyone affected by a pest infestation - such as lice or scabies - should change their bed linen daily. Although transmission via bed linen is relatively unlikely, it cannot be ruled out.

Last but not least, smokers or people who often spend time in smoky rooms should also change their sheets at least once a week. Otherwise, the harmful smoke particles will settle in the pillow and comforter and be inhaled again and again at night.

What if my pet is allowed in bed?

Whether cat or dog - if you allow your four-legged friend into your bed, you should go to the washing machine particularly often. On the one hand, you should give your pet a regular worming treatment and make sure that it is free of ticks and fleas. On the other hand, animals spread a lot of hair, fur and dander in the bed and also bring in dirt from outside.