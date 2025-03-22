The ESC not only brings out musical talent, but also fashion icons. Style expert Martin Dürrenmatt takes a close look at the outfits and reveals which styles still inspire today and which less so.

The Eurovision Song Contest, or ESC for short, is more than just a TV music spectacle - it also sets fashion trends with eye-catching looks.

Style expert Martin Dürrenmatt assesses iconic ESC looks as fashion highlights or flops and notes that voluminous hairstyles such as perms are back in fashion. Show more

The ESC is not only a music spectacle, but also a fashion spectacle. From ABBA's legendary platform boots to Måneskin's rocking glam look: every year, the contest creates new trends and eye-catchers.

But which looks have style - and which were more of a fashion faux pas?

Style expert Martin Dürrenmatt analyzes some of the legendary ESC outfits and classifies them - into tops and flops.

Martin Dürrenmatt was part of the style team for Swiss finalist Rykka in 2016. He says today about her look: "I gave her blue hair there. In hindsight, I have to say: okay, that was risky. Would I do it again? No!"

The perm celebrates a comeback

Particularly surprising at the ESC review: The perm is celebrating a comeback - not only among women, but also among men.

"The younger generation in particular is once again opting for more volume and longer hair," says style expert Dürrenmatt. More extravagant hairstyles such as the Edgar cut are also in vogue.

And what about the bravest ESC stars? "You need people who can pull off their style without being influenced by others," emphasizes the expert.

Because in the end, it's not just the look that counts, but also the charisma - and on the ESC stage, this often has just as much power as the songs.

