How to get rid of your heartache: Swiss Latin singer Cachita gives step-by-step instructions with her new EP. On "On the Rocks", the Zurich native talks about sexism and rap battles.

Fabienne Kipfer

No time? blue News summarizes for you Gabriela Mennel aka Cachita starts her first headline tour in September. She has music about her ex in her luggage.

Her music often deals with female self-determination, emancipation and self-love.

"Cachita is Doja Cat ordered on Wish" is the worst thing she has ever heard about herself in a rap battle.

The Latin singer is a guest on the show "On the Rocks" and talks about sexism and her EP "Me partieron el cora, pero hoy no se Ilora". Show more

"Music is an emotional thing," says Cachita on the show "On the Rocks". You always have to do what feels right at the time.

Gabriela Mennel, the 25-year-old's real name, is currently on her first headline tour.

In an interview with presenter Frank Richter, the Zurich native reveals why she chooses local artists with Latin American roots from the respective region as supporting acts.

Cachita's music is heavily influenced by artists such as Beyoncé, Missy Elliott and Rosalía, who inspired her to push boundaries and boldly raise her voice.

This is also reflected in her music: female empowerment, self-determination, emancipation and more self-love are important guiding themes in her work.

Her new EP "Me partieron el cora, pero hoy no se llora" is about her last relationship. It is a step-by-step guide to heartbreak.

A topic that is often taken up in songs. Adele, for example, achieved worldwide fame with songs about broken hearts and lost love. Her ex wanted to share in her success and demanded royalties in court.

When asked about this case, Cachita replies with a laugh: "I hope I don't get sued."

You can find the full interview with Cachita here - or on blue Zoom: