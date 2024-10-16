  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Elizabeth Taylor and the drugs "I thought I was a good mother"

Fabian Tschamper

16.10.2024

Hollywood icon Elizabeth Taylor died in 2011.
Hollywood icon Elizabeth Taylor died in 2011.
Imago

Elizabeth Taylor became dependent on drugs and alcohol late in her life due to health problems. Her family intervened and her son now gives a behind-the-scenes look at this time.

16.10.2024, 12:06

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • In the BBC documentary "Elizabeth Taylor: Rebel Superstar", family members talk about Taylor's struggle with alcohol and painkiller addiction.
  • Her son Christopher Wilding describes a difficult family intervention that eventually led Taylor to accept professional help.
  • Taylor's public admission of her addiction problems empowered her and provided additional support on her road to recovery.
Show more

The BBC is currently showing a documentary about Hollywood icon Elizabeth Taylor. In the latest episode of "Elizabeth Taylor: Rebel Superstar", the surviving relatives of the popular actress talk about her battle with drugs and alcohol.

Her son Christopher Wilding explains: "She had physical limitations, especially her ailing back. So she took painkillers, which is perfectly legitimate. That was also her plan: a better life thanks to science."

However, Wilding also admits that those close to her knew exactly how unhealthy her relationship with medication was. Taylor had "abused alcohol and painkillers, including those that could be injected".

"We were paralyzed"

Her family would have spoken to her about it, set up an intervention. "Everyone flew in for her, and my God, it was difficult," says her son.

Elizabeth Taylor herself also has her say in a recording and talks about the shock of the intervention. Her whole family was present: "It was so sincere and loving, I knew it was hell for them."

"We were so worried, we were paralyzed. She was an impressive woman," recalls Christopher Wilding.

Peter Maffay on his addiction.

Peter Maffay on his addiction"I drank like a hole"

Things she had never had to do in her life

The intervention was like a slap in the face for Taylor: "I thought I was a good mother. How could I do this to my loved ones?" Her son was also surprised by his mother's reaction. She immediately agreed to get professional help.

In a rehabilitation clinic, Elizabeth Taylor had to share a room with a stranger for the first time. She did housework. "She has never had to do these things in her entire adult life," says Wilding.

Elizabeth Taylor also made her withdrawal public, which offered her additional help: "She shared her suffering, it gave her all the more strength."

More from the Entertainment section

More on the topic

Birthday. Lilo Pulver dreams of a million and a new man at 95

BirthdayLilo Pulver dreams of a million and a new man at 95

Pamela Anderson at the ZFF.

Pamela Anderson at the ZFF"I ask my children for forgiveness"