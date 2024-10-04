Her career is currently being revitalized: Pamela Anderson takes a new direction in "The Last Showgirl". Her film premieres at the Zurich Film Festival - and she walks the green carpet.

Fabian Tschamper

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Zurich Film Festival runs until October 13, 2024. 107 films will be shown, 35 of which are world or European premieres.

On Thursday evening, the ZFF celebrates its premiere with many invited guests.

blue News is there on the green carpet and grabbed Pamela Anderson for a few questions before the premiere of "The Last Showgirl". Show more

"The Last Showgirl" is about 57-year-old Shelley (Pamela Anderson), who has been performing on stage in Las Vegas for 30 years.

However, interest in the show is now so low that it is discontinued. Shelley's world collapses because she loves her job - even though she can only just keep her head above water with the money she earns.

Meanwhile, Shelley is also trying to reconnect with her daughter Hannah. They haven't seen each other for a year and Hannah accuses her of not taking good care of her as a child.

The drama is Pamela Anderson's first role that shows her as an actress to be taken seriously. "The Last Showgirl" is due to be released in cinemas in February 2025 and will celebrate its gala premiere at the ZFF.

