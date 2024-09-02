Basel actor Gilles Tschudi is reviving the Swiss cult character HD-Soldat Läppli at the Theater Fauteuil in Basel this autumn. Picture: Keystone

Gilles Tschudi became famous as villain Michael Frick in the TV series "Lüthi und Blanc". Is that why the actor has a soft spot for bad guys? A wish he has now expressed could at least be an indication of this.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you Gilles Tschudi once became known throughout Switzerland for his role as the scheming banker Michael Frick in the SRF series "Lüthi und Blanc".

In recent years, things have been a little quieter for the 67-year-old actor.

Now Tschudi has expressed a special wish in an interview. He would like to go for a naked fondue with Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump and Ursula von der Leyen. Show more

Actors often have a special working day. Filming a movie for months on end is exhausting, followed by lots of promotional appointments and autograph sessions with fans.

So it's hardly surprising that some actors often develop special ideas about what they could do in their free time.

Actor Gilles Tschudi, for example, answers the question in "Schweizer Illustrierte" as to who he would like to have dinner with?

"With Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump and Ursula von der Leyen - naked in a nudist restaurant. There would be fondue, because we all have to eat from the same pot."

Gilles Tschudi, who became known throughout Switzerland for his role as scheming banker Michael Frick in the SRF series "Lüthi und Blanc" (1999 to 2007), does not elaborate on what he expects from the fondue evening with the three politicians.

Gilles Tschudi resurrects the HD soldier Läppli

What is known, however, is that the 67-year-old actor will resurrect the Swiss cult figure HD soldier Läppli this autumn at the Theater Fauteuil in Basel.

And so he's now getting the publicity drum going for it and is apparently not above telling the odd bit of not always entirely serious cheese.

In the interview, Tschudi also reveals what he wants to be written on his gravestone after his death: "Preferably nothing, so that people don't know I'm there, because I'm guaranteed not to be."

More videos from the department