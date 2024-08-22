Sir Ian McKellen fell from a London stage in June. He is still in great pain and has not dared to leave his home for months as a result. IMAGO/Avalon.red

British actor Ian McKellen isolates himself at home and doesn't dare take a step outside. The Gandalf actor is still struggling with a lot of pain since his fall in June.

Fabian Tschamper

No time? blue News summarizes for you Ian McKellen is in persistent pain after a stage fall in a London theater and avoids leaving the building for fear of collisions.

The 85-year-old actor, best known for playing Gandalf in the Lord of the Rings films, suffered a fractured wrist and spinal injuries that have yet to heal.

McKellen slipped on a newspaper during a performance and had to give up his role in "Player Kings" to a replacement actor. Show more

According to British actor Ian McKellen, he is still suffering from "excruciating pain in his shoulders" since his stage fall in a London theater. "I don't go out of the house because I'm afraid someone will bump into me," the 85-year-old told the British magazine "Saga". His broken wrist and injured vertebra are still not healed.

McKellen, who is best known for his role as the magician Gandalf in the "Lord of the Rings" films, fell from the stage in mid-June during a performance of the play "Player Kings" in London's West End.

For his role in the play, he had worn a padded suit that made him look fatter, McKellen said. "And that saved my ribs and other joints. So I was really lucky."

"As if I was on a skateboard"

The incident left him very shaken, said the Briton. "I have to keep reassuring myself that I'm not too old to be acting and that it was just a bloody accident."

During a fight scene, his foot got stuck in a chair, he explains. "And when I tried to get it off, I started sliding on a newspaper that was strewn across the stage, as if I was on a skateboard." He slid down a step "and then onto the lap of someone in the front row". His role in the play "Player Kings" has been played by his understudy David Semark since his accident.

