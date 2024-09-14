Simon Enzler is the comedian who is best at swearing. But the cabaret artist from the canton of Appenzell Innerrhoden can also be calm and patient, as he proves to Bruno Bötschi while fly fishing.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you Comedian Simon Enzler makes people laugh in his stage plays as Bünzli, who likes to swear at the top of his voice.

Many a pious Appenzeller therefore sees him as a nest polluter.

blue News editor Bruno Bötschi visited the 48-year-old in his homeland and wanted to know where he has been finding the ideas for his stage programs for over 30 years.

"I'm so good at swearing because I was an altar boy," Enzler reveals.

"Every psychologist confirms: Swearing is healthier than hypocrisy," says Simon Enzler. Anger has to come out at some point, says the comedian, otherwise people are at risk of ulcers.

Hardly anyone knows how to swear on stage as sausiebesakramentchogeschö as the 48-year-old.

The swearing expert from the canton of Appenzell Innerrhoden successfully lets his stage character swear profusely on stage about the sausiebesakrament.

Simon Enzler can only work with the curtain drawn

"Wöllkomm" is written above the Enzler family's doorbell. The comedian has lovingly told the blue News crew not to be late - he still has to cook afterwards: Lunch for him and the two children.

We make it to Appenzell on time that morning and the comedian is in a good mood.

After a brief tour of the house, we continue with morning sports before Enzler reveals why he can only write texts in his office with the curtain drawn. Later, the comedian invites the journalist to go fly fishing in the Sitter.

Simon Enzler: "People are all the same"

Simon Enzler has been making people laugh on stage for over 30 years with his distinctive Appenzell dialect. He became famous throughout Switzerland when he hosted the SRF show "Comedy im Casino".

Enzler grew up in Appenzell. Today he lives just outside the village. When asked how he can write texts peppered with so many curse words in such a beautiful landscape, he replies:

"Probably for that very reason, because in the most beautiful place, where the sun shines the most, there is also the most shade."

He grew up in an idyllic place, Enzler continues. But when he studied in Zurich at the latest, he realized that "it's not much different here than in a district in the city. People are the same everywhere, whether you're sitting in a pub in Appenzell or on Langstrasse in Zurich."

