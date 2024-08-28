Do you remember the popular game "Temple Run"? Now tourists are imitating the game and running through the sacred temples of Angkor Wat in Cambodia. A TikTok trend that deeply annoys experts.

They run through the sacred temples of Angkor Wat in Cambodia, causing great annoyance, at least among experts.

The Angkor Wat temple complex is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Show more

Countless TikTokers run through the sacred temples of Angkor Wat in Cambodia. They are all imitating the popular mobile game "Temple Run". They film themselves and upload the clips to TikTok. Experts are deeply annoyed.

This is because the Angkor Wat temple complex is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and was built in the early 12th century. In the game "Temple Run", an adventurer has to flee from pursuers with an ancient relic. Inspired by this, some vacationers take the game literally and run through the temples - and collect millions of clicks on TikTok.

Experts shocked by TikTok trend

Many TikTok users are celebrating the trend. And some locals are also saying on social media that the trend could be good for tourism. But experts are sounding the alarm. Conservationist Simon Warrack expressed his concerns to the South China Morning Post: "Racing through the ancient ruins is not only 'disrespectful to the culture', but could also damage the delicate structures of the temple and is therefore dangerous". However, this is not just about potential damage to the stones, but also about damage to the spiritual and cultural value of the temples.

