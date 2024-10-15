Viviana Vezzani and Karl Spoerri look back on the hurdles of film production with blue News. With "Thelma", they were finally able to fulfill a long-standing dream.

Fabian Tschamper

No time? blue News summarizes for you Viviana Vezzani and Karl Spoerri were invited to the renowned Sundance Festival for the first time with their production company Zurich Avenue.

There they presented the comedy "Thelma", which was celebrated with standing ovations.

In this interview, they talk about the difficulties of film production and the dream of the Sundance Festival come true. Show more

In "Thelma", the title character is deceived by a telephone scam. Her supposed grandson is allegedly in prison and has to pay 10,000 dollars bail - Thelma pays this cost without realizing that she has just been conned.

Lead actress June Squibb takes on everything herself: The 94-year-old did all her own stunts - from riding a scooter to falling down.

The comedy has a lot of heart and is bursting with warmth. Thelma wants to put a stop to the scammers and reclaim her money.

"Thelma" will be showing in all blue Cinema cinemas from October 17.

More from the Entertainment section