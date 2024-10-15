Viviana Vezzani and Karl Spoerri look back on the hurdles of film production with blue News. With "Thelma", they were finally able to fulfill a long-standing dream.
- Viviana Vezzani and Karl Spoerri were invited to the renowned Sundance Festival for the first time with their production company Zurich Avenue.
- There they presented the comedy "Thelma", which was celebrated with standing ovations.
- In this interview, they talk about the difficulties of film production and the dream of the Sundance Festival come true.
In "Thelma", the title character is deceived by a telephone scam. Her supposed grandson is allegedly in prison and has to pay 10,000 dollars bail - Thelma pays this cost without realizing that she has just been conned.
Lead actress June Squibb takes on everything herself: The 94-year-old did all her own stunts - from riding a scooter to falling down.
The comedy has a lot of heart and is bursting with warmth. Thelma wants to put a stop to the scammers and reclaim her money.
"Thelma" will be showing in all blue Cinema cinemas from October 17.
