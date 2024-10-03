"The Order" with Jude Law will be shown at the Kongresshaus for the opening of the Zurich Film Festival. blue News was there on the carpet and asked the celebrities, among other things, whether they have ever come into conflict with the law.

Fabian Tschamper

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Zurich Film Festival runs until October 13, 2024. 107 films will be shown, including 35 world or European premieres.

On Thursday evening, the ZFF celebrates its premiere with many invited guests.

blue News is there on the green carpet and talked to the guests about the opening film "The Order" with Jude Law Show more

Countless celebrities walk the green carpet at the ZFF opening ceremony: Nemo, Remo Forrer, Yannik Zamboni, Sara Leutenegger - and of course the star guest par excellence, Jude Law.

They all wonder whether they would make good agents in real life. You'll hear everything from excessive hubris to unfiltered honesty. Nemo, for example, couldn't do it because the Biel talent "can't keep secrets to himself".

And you can also find out who has already broken the law in the video.

