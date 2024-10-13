The popular TV series "Neumatt" is entering its final round. With a lot of heart and conflict, the main characters have to give their all one last time to save their farm. blue News visited the crew on set.

No time? blue News summarizes for you blue News visited the "Neumatt" protagonists on the set of the final season.

"Neumatt" is a production of SRF and Zodiac Pictures Ltd. The first two seasons can be seen on Play Suisse and Netflix Switzerland.

The "Neumatt" series finale will start on Sunday, October 13, 2024, and will be broadcast in double episodes from 8.05 pm on SRF 1. Show more

The long wait is over for "Neumatt" fans. The third and final season is ready.

Will the Wyss family manage to survive with their farm and their ideas?

We won't spoil that - of course. Only this much can be revealed: The finale is a firework display of drama, heartache and glimmers of hope.

blue News visited the cast on the farm during the filming of the final season and asked Jérôme Humm and Julian Koechlin why the TV series is so successful.

Did you miss the connection with "Neumatt"? No problem, here's the recap

In the third and final season of "Neumatt", the Wyss family once again faces the challenges of modern farming that threaten their business. Michi (Julian Koechlin) survived the car accident at the end of the second season.

To take his mind off the grief caused by the death of his ex-partner Döme, he throws himself into work. Together with his business partner Oscar (new to the cast: Martin Vischer), he wants to make a big splash with an organic delivery service.

To do this, he needs the support of top investor Nic Olsson (new addition with international flair: Peter Mygind, known from "Dan Sommerdahl" and "Borgen"). At the same time, Sarah (Sophie Hutter) finds a promising niche for the farm with "Nachtmilch" and gains self-confidence.

Lorenz (Jérôme Humm) is going through difficult times because Jessie (Rumo Wehrli), the mother of his child, is now living openly as a man. And Katharina (Rachel Braunschweig) meets her childhood sweetheart and comes to terms with the suicide of her husband Kurt. How will the Wyss family manage to turn their legacy into a sustainable future?

Well-known female directors take on the grand finale

The eight-part final season of "Neumatt" was once again developed under the direction of showrunner Marianne Wendt and produced in co-production with Zodiac Pictures Ltd.

This time, Bettina Oberli ("Die Herbstzeitlosen") and Cosima Frei ("Seitentriebe") were the directors.

