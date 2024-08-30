Julián Ortega was part of the main cast in the Spanish hit series "Élite". instagram/julianortega_7

Spanish actor Julián Ortega has died unexpectedly at the age of just 41. He suffered a heart attack at a beach bar in his home country and could not be revived.

Fans and the film industry are shocked: The 41-year-old actor Julián Ortega has died. The Spaniard was at a beach bar on Zahora Beach in Barbate, Spain, when he suddenly suffered a heart attack. He could no longer be resuscitated and died on the spot.

According to various media outlets, the accident happened on Sunday, August 25.

Beachgoers tried to get help and the emergency services did not give up trying to resuscitate Ortega for 30 minutes. The Spanish Actors' Union confirmed the death of Julián Ortega and wrote in a statement: "We send our sincere condolences to the family and friends of the actor."

Ortega was part of the Spanish hit series "Caronte", "Élite" and also "Nunc Et in Hora" and was able to make a name for himself in the TV world. Various friends, such as fellow actor Fernando Tejero, commented on the sudden death of Julián Ortega on social media. Tejero wrote: "Life can be so cruel sometimes. I am heartbroken, dear friend. You were a great actor and an even better person."

