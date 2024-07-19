Aanvi Kamdar from Mumbai traveled the world, discovered various travel destinations and shared them with her community - now the 27-year-old has died in a shooting accident.

Indian influencer Aanvi Kamdar died in an accident at the Kumbhe waterfall. The six-hour rescue operation came too late for the 27-year-old.

Fabian Tschamper

No time? blue News summarizes for you The 27-year-old Indian influencer Aanvi Kamdar slipped during a video shoot at the Kumbhe waterfall and fell 91 meters.

After a six-hour rescue operation, Kamdar was taken to hospital, where she succumbed to her serious injuries.

Her Instagram account "The Glocal Journal" had around 300,000 followers who followed her travels. Show more

It was supposed to be another entry on her Instagram profile, in which she visits a popular travel destination and shares it with her community. As CBS reports, the 27-year-old Indian influencer Aanvi Kamdar slipped during a video shoot on Tuesday and fell 91 meters.

It happened at the Kumbhe waterfall, 140 kilometers outside of Mumbai, in the western part of Maharashtra. Kamdar was there with seven friends, according to the police.

"She fell about 90 meters into the valley due to the hard, slippery rocks and could not be located at first," a rescuer was quoted as saying. "She was secured on a stretcher and maneuvered up with ropes, six rescuers climbed down while another 50 assisted at the top."

Rescue came too late

The rescue of Kamdar from the deep valley took six hours, as it had been raining heavily during this time - it was difficult to move around in the terrain.

The influencer was then taken to the local hospital, but shortly afterwards she succumbed to her serious injuries.

Her Instagram account "The Glocal Journal" has over 300,000 followers who experienced Kamdar's travels.

More from the entertainment section