It was supposed to be another entry on her Instagram profile, in which she visits a popular travel destination and shares it with her community. As CBS reports, the 27-year-old Indian influencer Aanvi Kamdar slipped during a video shoot on Tuesday and fell 91 meters.
It happened at the Kumbhe waterfall, 140 kilometers outside of Mumbai, in the western part of Maharashtra. Kamdar was there with seven friends, according to the police.
"She fell about 90 meters into the valley due to the hard, slippery rocks and could not be located at first," a rescuer was quoted as saying. "She was secured on a stretcher and maneuvered up with ropes, six rescuers climbed down while another 50 assisted at the top."