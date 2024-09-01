Tom and Bill Kaulitz celebrated their 35th birthday last night at the Icon Club in Zurich. Picture: Screenshot Instagram

Bill and Tom Kaulitz turn 35 today. As the two musicians are currently on tour in Switzerland with their band Tokio Hotel, they celebrated last night in a Zurich club - and of course Heidi Klum was there too.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Bill and Tom Kaulitz turn 35 this Sunday.

Because the twin brothers are currently on tour in Switzerland with their band Tokio Hotel, they rented a club in Zurich for their birthday party last night.

The party continues today: they are currently enjoying themselves together with Heidi Klum, Tom Kaulitz's wife, and a few other guests on Lake Zurich. Show more

It didn't work out for Zurich with the Eurovision Song Contest. But perhaps the city on the Limmat will soon be mentioned in the second season of the Netflix documentary "Kaulitz and Kaulitz".

How so?

Well, Bill and Tom Kaulitz are celebrating their 35th birthday today, September 1, and are currently on tour in Switzerland.

On Friday, the twins performed together with bassist Georg Listing and drummer Gustav Schäfer at the Seaside Festival in Spiez BE, before heating up the crowd at Sunnydays in Arbon TG yesterday, Saturday.

If you can work, you can party - which is why Bill and Tom Kaulitz made a stop in Zurich on their way from Thurgau to their next concert in Munich.

Yannik Zamboni celebrates with the Kaulitz twins

In the city on the Limmat, the Icon Club was reserved for a private party for the two birth children.

Together with Heidi Klum, Tom Kaulitz's wife, Swiss fashion designer Yannik Zamboni and a few hand-picked guests, the twins celebrated their birthday in style.

The two brothers have not given each other birthday presents for years. But after Bill Kaulitz broke this tradition last year - see the Netflix documentary "Kaulitz and Kaulitz" - this time it was Tom's turn.

He presented Bill with a large silver box, as can be seen in an Instagram story by Heidi Klum. It is not clear how Bill opened the box and what was inside.

Insiders assume that we will only see what Tom gave his twin brother last night in Zurich when the second season of the Netflix documentary "Kaulitz and Kaulitz" airs.

Celebrations on Lake Zurich today, Sunday

If you can work, you can party longer: the Kaulitz brothers' party enters its second round this Sunday afternoon.

They are currently enjoying themselves with Heidi Klum and their guests in a restaurant on Lake Zurich.

