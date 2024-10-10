We’re not crying, you are…🥹 Watch Celine’s heartfelt reaction to Kelly Clarkson’s monumental “Kellyoke” cover of “My Heart Will Go On” 🫶 pic.twitter.com/T0QQoXO4Na — Celine Dion (@celinedion) October 8, 2024

Kelly Clarkson sang "My Heart Will Go On" in her show. Her performance moved Céline Dion to tears, who now praises the US singer's performance in the highest terms in an emotional video.

Vanessa Büchel

No time? blue News summarizes for you Céline Dion is moved to tears after Kelly Clarkson performed the hit "My Heart Will Go On" on her show.

In a social media video, she praised the US singer's performance: "You were absolutely incredible, fantastic."

Clarkson, meanwhile, is overwhelmed that Dion saw her performance and knows her name. Show more

"You cried, and then you made me cry. What's with all the fucking crying?" Céline Dion (56) is moved to tears in a video she posted on Instagram and X.

The reason for this is Kelly Clarkson (42), who performed the song "My Heart Will Go On" in her show. Dion: "You were absolutely incredible, fantastic. I loved it so much."

But their admiration for each other began earlier this year. At the opening ceremony of the 2024 Olympic Games, Dion made a spectacular comeback on the Eiffel Tower.

The Canadian had not performed on stage for a long time after being diagnosed with stiff person syndrome (SPS) in 2022.

Clarkson was one of NBC's Olympic commentators at the time. During Dion's performance, the US singer was deeply moved.

"When I came back from the Olympics, I saw and heard your reaction to my performance on the Eiffel Tower. It was so beautiful to hear you - your voice broke, and that touched me so much," the Canadian singer now says in the video.

Kelly Clarkson: "She knows my name"

Clarkson, meanwhile, is beside herself with excitement at Dion's reaction to her "My Heart Will Go On" performance. The "American Idol" winner in turn addressed the Canadian singer in a video.

"You have no idea how much it means to me that you even acknowledge my existence," Clarkson writes on X.

In the clip, she says: "I cried because it's Céline Dion saying she saw my show and she knows my name."

.@celinedion you have no idea how much you even noticing my existence means to me! Thank you so much for being such an amazing example of true passion and being one of the greatest vocalists of all time that I am still, to this day, inspired by ❤️ pic.twitter.com/tAqJVkN9JU — Kelly Clarkson 🍷💔☀️ (@kellyclarkson) October 9, 2024

She talks excitedly about how she once failed to perform a Céline Dion song years ago because she was ill. And how proud she is now to have finally got it right.

Clarkson's fan moment gets even better because Dion says in her video that she hopes the two can meet soon - but then without crying.

"Where am I going to be? I'll be there!" says the US superstar. She then jokes that after Dion's attention, she can now "quit and retire".

