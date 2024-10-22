For King Charles, his trip to Australia is not all happy moments. Above all, the difficult relationship with the indigenous people has recently taken center stage. Now he is talking to indigenous people in person.

On the last day of his visit to Australia,King Charles III met with indigenous leaders and survivors of the "Stolen Generations". This is the name given to the countless children who were taken away from their families during British colonization and "re-educated" by whites in forced institutions. Some of the victims told Charles their stories, reported the Australian broadcaster ABC.

The topic has also become the focus of interest in the Australian media. Only on Monday, there was a scandal in the Australian parliament in Canberra when an indigenous senator verbally attacked the king. After a speech by Charles, politician Lidia Thorpe shouted loudly into the chamber: "You are not my king, you are not our king!" Before she was taken away by security guards, she demanded: "Give us back our country!"

"He has to deal with it"

A reporter specializing in indigenous affairs told ABC television that it was inevitable that the king would have difficult conversations with indigenous people on this trip. "I think he's going to have to deal with it and talk about it and then reflect back home on the impact of colonization on First Nations people." The approximately 980,000 indigenous Australians are still disadvantaged in many ways compared to the remaining 26 million Australians and often live on the margins of society.

King Charles III visited the National Centre of Indigenous Excellence in Sydney on Tuesday, where he attended a performance by the group Mui Mui Bumer Gedlam. Picture: Keystone/Lisa Maree Williams/Pool Photo via AP

At the National Centre of Indigenous Excellence in Sydney, Charles also attended an Indigenous dance performance accompanied by traditional instruments - most notably the iconic didgeridoo. Later, he and his wife Camilla planned to visit the famous Sydney Opera House.

It is the first long-distance trip for the King since he made a cancer diagnosis public a few months ago. According to British media, he has interrupted his treatment for the visit. On Wednesday, the couple will travel on to the Commonwealth summit in the Pacific island state of Samoa, north-east of Fiji. The Commonwealth consists mainly of former British colonies.

The British royals are repeatedly confronted with their country's colonial past. During a trip to the Caribbean in 2022, several visits by Princess Kate and Prince William had to be canceled due to massive protests.

