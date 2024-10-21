There was a scandal on Monday during King Charles III's appearance in the Australian parliament. An indigenous senator protested loudly and was eventually led out of the chamber.

King Charles III was met with fierce protests from an opponent of the monarchy during his appearance in the Australian parliament. "This is not your country. You are not my king!" shouted Indigenous Senator Lidia Thorpe at a reception for the regent and Queen Camilla in the House of Representatives in Canberra on Monday. Thorpe loudly vented her anger at the colonization of Australia by the British from the late 18th century onwards and spoke of a brutal land grab.

"You have committed genocide against our people," shouted the independent senator. "Give us back what you stole from us - our bones, our skulls, our babies, our people. You have destroyed our country. Give us a treaty." Thorpe was eventually led out of the hall by security guards.

King Charles III is also the head of state of Australia. It is the 75-year-old's 17th trip Down Under, but his first visit to the continent since his coronation as king. Queen Elizabeth II, who died in 2022, visited Australia in 2011.

Kate and William already experienced protests

In 1999, Australians had the chance to replace the British monarch with a president in a referendum. But in the end, the majority voted against a necessary constitutional amendment. According to observers, however, the result stemmed more from differences over the question of how an Australian head of state should be elected.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is also in favor of an Australian republic, while opposition leader Peter Dutton wants to stick with the current model.

The British royals are repeatedly confronted with their country's colonial past. During a visit to the Caribbean in 2022, several visits by Princess Kate and Prince William had to be canceled due to massive protests.

