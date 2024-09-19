Louis Vuitton launches the popular "Neverfull" bag as an inside-out version. In other words, two for one. louisvuitton.com

The classic "Neverfull" from Louis Vuitton is getting an update - and you get two bags in one when you buy it. Because the luxury shopper is now available in a reversible version. The model has actually been reversible for a long time.

There are various videos on social media showing how brand connoisseurs are already turning the old model inside out.

The new "Neverfull Inside Out" line brings new colors into play. Show more

The "Neverfull" model from Louis Vuitton has been a true icon for 17 years. Of course, because the tote bag with the unmistakable Monogram leather is a real eye-catcher, but also offers enough storage space for all your important belongings. In the eyes of many, the perfect luxurious everyday bag.

The luxury brand is now giving the classic an update and making the bag even more practical. The "Neverfull Inside Out" is now available "exclusively online". As the name suggests, the iconic handbag has evolved - and has become a reversible version.

This means that the elegant shopper can be transformed in the blink of an eye. What was previously concealed becomes the exterior and presents the bag's pretty interior, which is definitely worth seeing.

New "Neverfull" bag from Louis Vuitton The reversible "Neverfull" version will be available in various designs from September 20. Image: louisvuitton.com The model in the color "Tan" and in the size MM costs 2500 euros. Image: louisvuitton.com

The reversible "Neverfull" comes in different sizes and colors. In the MM version, it can also be transformed into a trapezoidal bag using hooks. Various carrying options are available thanks to various straps.

Louis Vuitton classic can now be turned around? Nothing new!

But if you're a Louis Vuitton connoisseur and have been interested in the luxury brand's models for a while, you'll know that the older model could already be turned inside out. There are various videos on social media showing how the classic "Neverfull" is turned inside out.

Was Louis Vuitton inspired by the clips on the web to launch the new "Inside Out" line? What is certain is that the new models add more colors and give the reinterpreted classic an even more elaborate interior.

The name says it all: "Neverfull" means "never full" in German. The glamorous bag from the luxury label offers plenty of space and is suitable as a travel companion, for the office, but also for a day at the beach. The classic design and its prized inner values complete its characteristics as a handbag favorite.

