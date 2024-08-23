A children's shirt from Zara is currently making headlines: A British mother expresses her horror on social media, the Spanish fashion chain reacts and removes the product from its range. (archive picture) sda

Laura Wilson from London is shocked by a children's shirt from Zara. It says "Take a bite" with two strawberries on the back, and the mother of two is venting her horror on TikTok.

British mother Laura Wilson shows her horror at a top for girls on TikTok. It says "the perfect snack" and there are two strawberries on the back.

The fashion label reacted and removed the T-shirt from its range.

However, it appears that it is only available in the UK; it is still available in the online store in Switzerland. Show more

"I am so shocked (...) I would never put this T-shirt on my girls." Laura Wilson (32) is horrified by a top she discovered in the children's department at Zara.

In a TikTok video, the mother of two from England wants to know from other users whether she is reading too much into the print or whether other moms agree with her.

On the front of the shirt are the slogans "the perfect snack" and "the strawberry: a small burst of sweet joy". In German, this means "the perfect snack" and "the strawberry: a small burst of sweet joy". When Wilson turns the shirt inside out, two strawberries are emblazoned on it and it reads "take a bite".

"Is that inappropriate? Or is it not? Personally, I'm disgusted," the 32-year-old writes under the video. Wilson tells the British newspaper "Mirror": "I would never put my children in something like that. I found it very suggestive."

Followers are not in agreement

The word snack is often used to describe someone who looks good or who you find attractive, as the British woman explains to the Mirror. Seeing this on a children's shirt makes her uncomfortable. Wilson fears that the top could be misunderstood and invite sexual acts.

Her TikTok video has already been viewed around 50,000 times. Opinions differ in the comment column, where more than 650 messages have already accumulated.

"I agree with you" or "That's absolutely wrong!", some agree with her. Others, however, think: "You're reading too much into it" or "It's literally just a strawberry".

Wilson responds to the comments. "It's not just a strawberry. It's extremely suggestive for a child to wear it."

Zara reacts - and removes children's shirts from the range

Because Wilson's statements have attracted so much attention, the fashion label has reacted. A Zara spokesperson told the Mirror: "The use of the word 'snack' on this T-shirt was not intended to imply anything other than the traditional meaning of the word, as evidenced by the image of a strawberry on the garment."

However, because it was discovered that some people had interpreted the term differently, the girls' shirt was taken out of stores and removed from the website. "We apologize for any misunderstandings or insults," the Zara spokesperson added, according to the Mirror.

However, the top is still available in Zara's Swiss online store.

This is not the first time that Zara has been criticized for a children's shirt. Back in 2014, the Spanish fashion brand's stores had a top in the children's department that was supposed to have a sheriff look but was actually reminiscent of the clothing worn by Jewish concentration camp inmates.