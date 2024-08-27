It was only in June that Richard Lugner married for the sixth time and said "I do" to Simone Reiländer. Only a short time later, the entrepreneur died, leaving behind his 42-year-old widow. (archive picture) Florian Wieser/APA/dpa

After the death of Austrian entrepreneur Richard Lugner, the question arises: who gets how much of the inheritance? Widow "Bienchen" confesses that she doesn't know how her late husband has divided the estate.

Richard Lugner died on August 12 at the age of 91.

He leaves behind his widow Simone Lugner, who currently does not know how she was provided for in the will. The 42-year-old admits this in an interview with "Heute".

At the moment, it should "only be about Richard, his great life, the terrible loss and the upcoming funeral".

The funeral of the Austrian entrepreneur will take place on August 31. Show more

On June 1, Richard "Mörtel" Lugner walked down the aisle for the sixth time, saying "I do" to Simone Reiländer, whom he called "little bee". Only a short time later, Simone Lugner was widowed at the age of 42. The Austrian entrepreneur died on August 12 at the age of 91.

Simone is mourning and wants to do so "in silence", as she said on Instagram a few days ago. Under a black and white photo showing her and her husband from behind, she wrote: "To process my painful loss in peace. I know that some people won't understand, but for me it's exactly what my body and soul need."

Shortly after the death of Lugner, who was best known for his appearances in the company of Hollywood stars at the Vienna Opera Ball, the big questions arose: who would get how much of the building boss's inheritance?

Simone Lugner: "It should only be about Richard now"

Lugner is leaving behind a huge empire and a gigantic inheritance estimated at 250 million euros. Daughter Jacqueline (30) and her brothers Alexander (61) and Andreas (58) are considered to be the main heirs. However, Lugner's illegitimate daughter Nadin Jeannine Cutter (39), who lives in the USA, is also said to be entitled to inherit. A close confidante told Bild: "There will be a huge tussle over the inheritance."

In the midst of all the whispers, "Bienchen" said in an interview with the Austrian news portal "Heute": "I think that everything has or should have its time. It should only be about Richard now, his great life, the terrible loss and the upcoming funeral."

"Heute" also writes that Simone Lugner "does not yet know" how she has been provided for in the will and whether she will remain living in the villa, among other things. How things will continue professionally is also still up in the air. She has no hopes, Simone admits in the "Heute" interview.

Before his death, "Mörtel" appointed Simone as co-manager of his Lugner City shopping center in Vienna, which opened its doors in 1990. He also changed his will shortly before his heart operation.

Richard Lugner loved the limelight

Lugner's ex-wife Christina "Mausi" hinted at how things should continue with Lugner City. According to her, daughter Jacqueline will "continue the empire", writes "Heute". However, there is no more information at the moment, as the family must first mourn.

Richard Lugner's funeral will take place on August 31. Born in Vienna, he died on Monday, August 12, at the age of 91, as family circles confirmed to the German Press Agency.

While most people mainly followed Mörtel's appearances at the Vienna Opera Ball and wondered what famous company from Hollywood he would bring with him next, the serious side of his life was less well known. In Vienna in the 1960s, he was very successful as a building contractor, particularly in the revitalization of old buildings. At times, his construction company employed more than 600 people.

He also tried to gain a foothold in politics twice. In 1998 and 2016, he ran for the office of Federal President.

Above all, however, Lugner loved the limelight. He liked to stage himself in front of the cameras and gave insights into his private life in the reality series "Die Lugners" from 2003.

