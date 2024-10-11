André Jaeger was one of the most renowned chefs in Switzerland for many years. His Fischerzunft restaurant in Schaffhausen was once awarded 19 points by the "Gault-Millau" gastronomy guide. Picture: zVg

During a visit to a luxury boutique in Zurich, André Jaeger feels he has been treated unkindly. After the Swiss celebrity chef publicly vented his frustration, the company has now contacted him.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you Swiss celebrity chef André Jaeger wanted to buy a gift for friends in Zurich this week.

During his visit to the Hermès store on Bahnhofstrasse, the 77-year-old felt badly treated and left without having achieved anything.

As a result, the Swiss celebrity chef vented his frustration on social media and on blue News

Now the luxury label has contacted Jaeger - with a standard apology by email. Show more

This week, Swiss celebrity chef André Jaeger wanted to buy a 1000-franc crockery set from Hermès on Bahnhofstrasse in Zurich as a gift for a couple of friends.

But things turned out differently than expected.

After the restaurateur entered the luxury boutique, he stood around for fifteen minutes without being served. "As if ordered and not picked up," says André Jaeger to blue News.

At the time described, there was only one other customer in the store besides him, while several employees stood around more or less bored.

"Incredible arrogance," says Jaeger. You can read the whole story here.

"I am an ambassador for the House of Hermès"

When the 77-year-old celebrity chef returned home, he sat down at his computer and wrote an email to Hermès in French, in which he recapped the unpleasant experience.

Seconds later, he receives an automated reply stating that his request will be answered within 24 hours. Then he hears nothing more.

Now the luxury label has contacted André Jaeger after all, one day late - and again by email:

"First of all, I would like to thank you for taking the time to write to us. My name is Lisa, I am an ambassador for the House of Hermès. I am very pleased to be able to respond to your request today."

And further: "I am sincerely sorry to hear that your experience at the boutique in Zurich did not meet your expectations. Rest assured that we will take all necessary measures to ensure that this situation does not happen again ..."

Jaeger: "I think the email was written by AI"

Later, Ambassador Lisa expresses her hope that André Jaeger will remain a fan of Hermès.

During his visit to the Hermès store, André Jaeger feels he has been treated unkindly. After the celebrity chef vented his frustration, the company has now contacted him by standard e-mail. Image: zVg

"I think the email was written by AI," Jaeger tells blue News. However, the celebrity chef's disappointment is limited.

"They really think they're something better and that they're entitled to behave like this." However, as a restaurateur, he learned at a young age "that if a king eats at your place, that doesn't make you a king".

His need for Hermès, André Jaeger continues, is in any case covered for the time being. "And you know what? I feel really good about it."

More videos from the department