After Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan traveled to Nigeria last May, King Charles is said to have been "angrier than ever" - and yet the Sussexes are now following up.

The reason for the bad mood: Harry and Meghan were received like rock stars by the population in the country on the Gulf of Guinea.

It has now been announced that the Sussexes will soon follow suit - and want to travel to Colombia. Show more

Scandals, illnesses and family disputes are shaking the British royal family: things are rumbling like they haven't for a long time. The façade of stability that was so important to Queen Elizabeth II, who died in 2022, seems more fragile than ever.

King Charles, like Princess Kate, is suffering from cancer, his brother Andrew has been considered persona non grata since an abuse scandal. And then there is the dispute between the royal family on the one hand - and Prince Harry and his wife Meghan on the other.

Harry and Meghan continue their "faux royal" tour

It seems that this dispute will soon be one capital richer. The reason: according to the British newspaper "Daily Mirror", Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan want to continue their "faux royal" tour.

Because the couple were received like rock stars during their visit to Nigeria in May, this is said to have caused trouble within the British royal family. It is said that King Charles and heir to the throne William, in particular, were not sure what to do.

The question remains as to what upset the two gentlemen so much? "It's the fact that Meghan and Harry were treated as if it was an official royal tour," noted the Daily Mirror at the time.

Bogota is the Sussexes' next destination

Now Harry and Meghan have announced that their next destination will be Colombia. For decades, the couple - regardless of their relationship and role within the British royal family - have campaigned for the rights of disadvantaged people.

According to the Mirror, the Sussexes will visit the Colombian capital Bogota to campaign against violence against children. The city of millions is considered a center of crime and a hub for drug trafficking.

After Prince Harry recently stated in the TV documentary "Tabloids on Trial" that he was worried about his wife's safety, the announcement of the trip to Colombia caused some royal fans to express their incomprehension.

The poison arrows from Harry and Meghan

The new travel plans could also pose a problem for the British royal family. Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan voluntarily stepped back from their royal duties four years ago because they wanted to enjoy more privacy.

However, since the two have been living in the USA with their two children, it sometimes seems as if the couple are repeatedly firing poison darts in the direction of Buckingham Palace in London.

It is also noticeable that Harry and Meghan are always using their royal history in a highly publicized way to draw attention to their Archewell Foundation.

So it seems obvious what King Charles and Prince William think of the Sussexes' new travel plans - nothing, absolutely nothing.

